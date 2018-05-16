Lauren Grant woke Wednesday morning to a shock.

As she checked the results of Tuesday’s school board vote, Grant saw she was tied in a race she didn’t know she was running.

Grant and Jim Baker were the two write-in candidates for the New Suffolk school district’s election for a school board trustee. Both received eight votes.

“My first thought was, my goodness gracious isn’t this an interesting development?” said Grant, 75.

No one ran for the open trustee seat vacated by Jeanette Cooper, according to school board President Tony Dill.

Grant was part of an advisory group formed last year after the future of a three-room school house — the district’s only school — was thrown into question. In January, the school board voted to end instruction at the end of the school year because of the cost of paying a reinstated teacher’s back wages and benefits.

But the district, which serves a community of about 300 families, has since reached a settlement with the teacher, keeping the school open in the coming year, Dill said.

Grant guessed her involvement with the advisory group was what prompted residents to nominate her, and that she knew of at least one person who said they were planning to write her in. She didn’t expect she’d end up on the board.

Baker said Wednesday morning he declined the candidacy and did not comment further.

“Neither of them orchestrated anything to get elected,” Dill said. “They were stunned that people wrote them in at all.”

Grant, who could be the de facto victor, said she’s flattered but hasn’t decided whether to accept. She’ll have to discuss it with her husband, who went to get a haircut Wednesday morning and still didn’t know about her school board victory.

“I’m very flattered that people have the confidence in me to do this. This might be something I could really sink my teeth into and make a strong contribution, but my husband has no idea,” Grant said.