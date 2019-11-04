Albany — State school authorities announced Monday an ambitious effort to revamp high-school graduation requirements statewide, while adding that a series of regional forums on Long Island and elsewhere designed to further their goals would be pushed back to mid-January.

The slowdown in New York’s plan to “rethink” its current diploma requirements, including its current heavy emphasis on Regents exams, comes as the state’s school leadership is in transition. Nine high-ranking officials in the state Education Department have either resigned since March or announced an imminent departure, and officials have said that a new agency head will be named before Nov. 15.

The first phase of the diploma overhaul — a series of regional workshops, including at least one on the Island — was to run from November to January and give local school administrators, teacher-union leaders and others a chance to voice their opinions. Phase One was to be followed by the appointment in February of a blue-ribbon commission that would ultimately issue recommendations for specific changes.

Under a revised schedule, released Monday at a Board of Regents meeting, the workshops will begin in January and run through March. Appointment of the advisory commission has been moved back to April.

In recent weeks, many local school leaders and their representatives in Albany had voiced concern that turnover in the Education Department would hobble efforts to overhaul diploma rules in a thoughtful manner. Supporters of the effort denied this Monday, saying the rescheduling of regional forums was only part of a larger and mostly successful initiative.

“That’s not to say we’re delaying the start of Phase One,” said Emily DeSantis, a spokeswoman for the agency.

Beth Berlin, the department’s interim commissioner, said in a prepared statement that she and her co-workers were “excited to kick off the first phase in our efforts to examine graduation measures in New York State.” Berlin recently announced she would step down Nov. 15.

As evidence of progress, state education officials said that a foundation established by software billionaire Bill Gates and his wife would provide a $100,000 grant to support the re-examination of graduation requirements with research and staff work. Research would include a look at standards in other states and countries, officials added.

One Regents board member, Susan Mittler of Ithaca, raised a question about involvement of the Gates Foundation, which has generated controversy in other areas, including its support of national Common Core academic standards.

“I’m concerned about the strings that might be attached,” Mittler said.

Berlin indicated there would be no strings.