The state’s Board of Regents, in a split vote Monday, tentatively agreed to controversial new rules aimed at school districts on Long Island and across New York where large numbers of students boycott state tests.

The new regulations — which among other provisions could result in some schools being required to set aside federal aid money to encourage greater student test participation — passed with 14 Regents in favor and three abstaining.

Regent Roger Tilles, who represents Nassau and Suffolk counties on the board, voted with the majority but expressed continuing concern over what he described as “onerous” sections of the regulations.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, whose staff drafted the regulations, emphasized at the board meeting that a final Regents vote on the rules would not be held until September and that the public would have another opportunity to comment on the regulations in the meantime.

“Everybody didn’t get everything that they wanted,” the commissioner said. “But we came up, I think, with a very comprehensive plan.”

Some board members contended that parents and others with misgivings about Albany’s testing program probably would be confused by certain aspects of the new regulations, including the use of complex formulas to factor in test opt-out rates as part of school district’s academic ratings.

“I think our message is garbled,” said one of the Regents who abstained, Susan Mittler of Ithaca. “There is not an understanding of what these tests are and why we are asking children to take them.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The rules, aimed at districts with high test-refusal rates, are part of broader regulations that would enforce a federal education law, the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, which was adopted in 2015.

ESSA, like a previous federal statute that it replaced, requires at least 95 percent of eligible students in every public school nationwide to take annual state tests in English and math. Only a handful of schools on Long Island meet that requirement due to a series of massive annual test boycotts.

In April, nearly half of all eligible students in Nassau and Suffolk counties — 91,974 in all — declined to take the state’s English Language Arts assessments in grades three through eight, a Newsday survey showed. The inquiry drew responses from 115 districts out of a regional total of 124.

The state’s latest regulations would affect schools falling below the 95 percent benchmark in several ways, both financial and academic.

On the fiscal side, the regulations would authorize the state education commissioner to take certain steps, “which may include requiring that the district set aside a portion of its Title I funds to use on activities to increase student participation in state assessments.”

Title I is a major federal program that provides more than $15 billion a year nationwide, mostly to help students struggling with their math and reading lessons.

Groups representing unionized teachers and the parent boycott have attacked the new rules, which are more sweeping than regulations initially proposed in April.

On Wednesday, leaders of New York State allies for Public Education, a statewide parent and education group, sent a letter to Elia contending that the rules would allow her to “impose a financial penalty” on districts — action that the state has not taken in the past. New York State United Teachers, a union group, takes the same position.

Elia aides disagree that the Title I set-asides would constitute a penalty. So does the Education Trust - New York, a nonprofit private agency based in Manhattan that supports ESSA as a means of raising academic achievement, especially among minority students.