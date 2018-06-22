Eight Long Island students were among those winning highest honors, high honors or honors last month at the New York State Science Congress.

This year’s competition consisted of 48 projects from students in grades seven through 12 who were selected based on their performance at regional science fairs. It was held at the University at Buffalo and sponsored by the Science Teachers Association of New York State.

Senior Aashini Shah of W. Tresper Clarke High School in Westbury won highest honors in the physical sciences category in the senior division. Freshman Ethan Basaleli of North Shore Hebrew Academy High School in Great Neck won highest honors in the physical sciences category in the junior division. Both received $500.

The following local students, listed with their high schools, earned high honors: Rohan Surana, Jordan Walsh and Chapin Zerner, Commack; Emma Gan, Jericho; and Ava Balacek, Manhasset. Michael Jang of Commack Middle school received honors.

Other local students who qualified for the competition based on their performance at the Long Island Science Congress, and their school districts, were: Tyler Bissoondial, Timothy Langone and Whitney Sussman, Bellmore-Merrick; Savannah Boncic, Bethpage; David Yang, Commack; Ryan Lessing and Alan Lin, Great Neck; Eish Maheshwari, Herricks; Bharvi Chavre, Sophia Lamsifer and Brandon Weiss, Hewlett-Woodmere; Sebica Katel and Angie Li, Jericho; Josh De Leeuw, John Kane, Richard Lee, Emily Ma and Annie Miller, Manhasset; Safia Mirza, Plainview-Old Bethpage; Cara Cordova, Christina Jacob and Saumya Sharma, Sewanhaka; Kathleen Esfahany, Three Village; and Olivia Zukowski, Wantagh.

MIDDLE ISLAND

Civil law mock trial

Longwood High School placed first and second out of 16 teams in the 44th Annual Civil Law Mock Trial Competition coordinated by Project PATCH, the law-related education program of Northport-East Northport School District. Semifinalist teams were from East Islip and Northport high schools.

Teams were assigned courtroom roles and given 10 minutes to prepare to defend their positions after being presented with cases, Longwood officials said. Local attorneys and judges evaluated the cases, which revolved around such themes as negligence and products liability.

Longwood’s first-place team members were Melissa Bruce, Alyssa DiBenedetto, Marissa Kesse and Lily Reis. Second-place team members were Daniel Flores, Laraib Sarwar and Eyad Sleem.

MOUNT SINAI

Ocean Sciences Bowl

A Mount Sinai High School team — Clare Dana, Joshua Goodman, Julia McElheron, Arielle Mulé and Johnathan Yu — placed eighth nationwide in the 21st Annual National Ocean Sciences Bowl, which tested student knowledge of ocean-related topics. The science bowl is a program of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership.

This year’s competition consisted of 23 teams with a theme of “Our Ocean Shaping Weather.” For placing among the top eight teams, Mount Sinai received an Amazon gift card to purchase marine science textbooks and products made out of recycled marine plastics.

To reach the national level, the team bested 11 metropolitan-area teams to win this year’s Bay Scallop Bowl at Stony Brook University.

COUNTYWIDE

Elementary science fair

Seven Suffolk County students were first-place winners of various grade levels at Brookhaven National Laboratory’s 2018 Elementary School Science Fair.

First-place winners were: Gianna Kelly, a kindergartner at Park View Elementary School in Kings Park; Marah Palank, a first-grader at Frank J. Carasiti Elementary School in Rocky Point; Natalie Chakaberia, a second-grader at Frank J. Carasiti; Elizabeth Sultan, a third-grader at Westhampton Beach Elementary School; Arianna Flores, a fourth-grader at Nokomis Elementary School in Holbrook; Nicholas Prosa, a fifth-grader at Merrimack Elementary School in Holbrook; and Fatema Raman, a sixth-grader at Bay Shore Middle School.— Michael R. Ebert