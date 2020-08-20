Educators give tips for keeping kids engaged during remote learning

Signing up for virtual extracurricular activities, frequent study breaks and consistent communication with teachers are among the top tips for keeping students engaged during remote learning, a panel of local educators said Thursday at a Newsday Live web event.

“I would encourage parents to ask what’s available at their specific schools and join — no matter what age, get them involved,” said Lynn Cromeyn, Northport High School’s marching band and symphonic winds director.

The panel of educators shared advice and lessons they’ve learned over the last few months with remote learning and gearing up for a school year that will likely combine online and in-person instruction. District leaders have been meeting with parents over the last few days to discuss reopening plans, with the start of school in many districts coming up just after Labor Day.

In some districts, parents have been given hard deadlines to decide whether to keep their children at home for the start of the school year. In Plainview-Old Bethpage, Superintendent Mary O’Meara said she’s kept that option flexible.

“The challenge is that number is rapidly rising as people are hearing things that make them more uncomfortable,” O’Meara said of the number of parents choosing a full-remote start to the academic year. “Our board of education really understood the struggle parents were having in making this decision, so we have flexible dates they can return in person.”

The challenges the districts face are substantial. The Cuomo administration has been trimming payments it normally sends to colleges, school districts and other agencies by some 20% since June.

On Thursday, the New York State United Teachers sent a letter to Nassau County school communities with nine demands that districts need to meet before opening for in-person instruction. Among the demands were meeting the state's minimum standards; implementing the use of cohorts to limit student contacts; and a comprehensive plan for screening students, staff and visitors, as well as quarantining protocols.

Panelists in the live events recalled some students becoming disengaged with work after schools were forced to shut down in the spring to reduce the spread of the virus.

Cromeyn said that for her virtual band camp this summer, she paired older band students with younger ones to start a mentorship program. Since competitions won’t be the primary source of motivation to stay involved with band — being that they’ve been put on hold because of the pandemic — “connection” has taken a more important role, she said.

“Motivation comes with connection,” Cromeyn said. “One of the most important reasons students stay in an elective is they have a connection to a person. I think that the social connection is going a long way to motivating them.”

As for setting up a school-from-home area, Roberto Joseph, a Hofstra University professor of teaching, learning and technology, suggested setting up a desk or other space where the student can spread out their work. Joseph also recommended headphones and breaks.

“Every 20 minutes is a decent time to take a bathroom break, a snack break," Joseph said.