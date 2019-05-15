BUDGET

SPENDING $121,486,020, a 2.61 percent increase from the current $118,395,622.

TAX LEVY 2.7 percent increase, from $64,521,901 to $66,263,992. This is within the district's tax-cap limit of 4.02 percent, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 0.5 percent contract increase. No new programs are planned.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 seeks approval to spend $2.2 million from the reserve fund for districtwide roof repairs and replacements, gas tank replacement at the bus garage, and districtwide asphalt/cement repairs and replacements and sewer connection work. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Marion G. Vedder, Parliament Place, Woods Road and Belmont elementary schools. www.northbabylonschools.net

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Daniel D. Caroleo and Heather Rowland along with Aaron D. Johnson and Daniel Williams are seeking two at-large seats. Terms are three years.

Daniel D. Caroleo

BACKGROUND Caroleo, 64, is a retired NYPD officer and works part time for a security firm. He is a member, trustee and former chief of the North Babylon Fire Department. The lifelong district resident has three children who graduated from North Babylon High School and three grandchildren in district schools. His wife works in the North Babylon district. He is seeking his second term and is currently board president. He also served on the school board from 1990 to 2002.

KEY ISSUE "The district is running well. Work on the [nearly] $70 million bond for building improvement projects we passed is ahead of schedule — the field looks great. I'd like to see it get done ahead of time. I'd like to see our graduation rates go higher and for us to continue increasing children's scores."

Aaron D. Johnson

BACKGROUND Johnson, 37, is a social studies teacher in the Bay Shore School District, where he has lived for four years. He earned his doctorate in education at St. John's University and a school building leader certificate from the College of Saint Rose, along with bachelor's degrees in history at Southern Connecticut State University and in secondary education at SUNY Old Westbury and a master's in history from Stony Brook University. He has two children in district schools.

KEY ISSUE Engaging all the district's residents is key. "Representation is important so we can get a conversation started. I want to be the person with a different lens and perspective to deal with myriad issues. What does North Babylon want to be known for? We want to make sure people want to come to the district. I want to provide a voice that asks the proper questions. I want to be in the room so I can be part of the decision-making. Does it benefit all the children in the district?"

Heather Rowland

BACKGROUND Rowland, 46, has lived in the district for 17 years and works as a school psychologist in the Massapequa district. She earned her bachelor's and master's in forensic psychology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and her master's in school psychology at Queens College. She is a Girl Scout leader and has three children in North Babylon schools. Her husband is a teacher in North Babylon. She is seeking her third term on the board.

KEY ISSUE "We've done a great job collectively of focusing on student achievement the past six years and were able to add academic programs. We need to be increasingly mindful of taxpayers. We are under our tax cap and I'm proud of that. We need to keep programs intact and train students to be lifelong learners after high school."

Daniel Williams

BACKGROUND Williams, 54, has lived in the district for 29 years and works as a chief financial officer for a contracting firm. He earned his bachelor's in accounting at the Rochester Institute of Technology. He is secretary for the charity group Benefit for a Friend and has also coached soccer with the North Babylon Youth League. He has one child in district schools and one who has graduated.

KEY ISSUE "I've been involved with the schools since 2003-04, working to help bring programs such as the mentoring program and Think Kindness in the elementary schools and P.S. I Love You Day and Challenge Day to North Babylon schools. I'd like to offer my budget and financial expertise to help the district maintain its programs in times of tight budgets."