North Babylon school district
VOTING
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Belmont, Marion G. Vedder, Parliament Place and Woods Road elementary schools.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $118,395,622 budget for 2018-19, a 1.60 percent increase from the current $116,529,994. The tax levy would decrease 0.59 percent, from $64,905,535 to $64,521,901.
This decrease is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required to pass the budget.
School taxes on the average single-family home would decrease 0.59 percent, from $7,415.32 to $7,371.50.
The proposed budget includes a 2.5 percent salary hike for teachers, which includes a step increase.
Three new teachers for Languages Other Than English would be hired for the sixth and seventh grades, complementing the district’s new sixth-grade Exploratory Language program and seventh-grade LOTE program. The district also would add a dual-language offering in the third grade and two Advanced Placement courses, in statistics and computer science.
Voters will consider a proposition to spend $150,000 plus interest over three years to purchase two 12-passenger, handicapped-accessible vans and to install security cameras on all district buses. The first-year cost of up to $40,000 would be deferred to the 2019-20 budget.
District website:
www.northbabylonschools.net
THE CANDIDATES
Incumbent Matthew Lucchetti and candidate Paul Miller are running unopposed for two at-large seats. The terms run through June 2021; one candidate will fill the unexpired term of Salvatore Levanti, who resigned in January.
