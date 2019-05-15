North Bellmore

BUDGET

SPENDING $57,435,017, a 0.49 percent increase from the current $57,153,137.

TAX LEVY 2.8 percent increase, from $38,194,002 to $39,263,434. This is equal to the district’s 2.8 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a salary freeze for teachers with an average 1.4 percent step increase or $500 for those teachers ineligible for step increases. No new programs are planned.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Newbridge Road Elementary School. www.northbellmoreschools.org

CANDIDATES

Peter Mayo, Jo-Ann Erhard and incumbent Rosemarie Corless are running. Terms are three years for two at-large seats. JoAnn DeLauter is not seeking re-election.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rosemarie Corless

BACKGROUND Corless, 57, has lived in the district for 27 years. For the last five years, Corless has worked as a pediatric nurse practitioner specializing in cancer treatment at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park. Previously, for 22 years, she worked as a pediatric nurse practitioner with children at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Manhattan. Corless earned a bachelor of nursing degree from Adelphi University and a master’s of nursing from Stony Brook University. Corless has been an active district PTA member for 19 years. She served from 2016 to 2018 as Mepham High School PTA president and is currently its adviser. Corless was elected to the school board and served from 2006 to 2013, when she lost an election. She was appointed to the school board in October to complete the unexpired term of Peter Mayo, who resigned. Corless’s three children are district school graduates.

KEY ISSUE “I pride myself in the fact that I am an advocate for children. For me it means putting in programming that meets the needs of all children, from kids that need extra help to kids that are high-functioning that need to be challenged. We have to develop the whole child, both academically and socially so that they become good citizens, kind and compassionate.”

Jo-Ann Erhard

BACKGROUND Erhard, 49, has lived in the district for 17 years. Erhard grew up in Bayville and graduated from Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville. She worked from 1989 to 1996 in her family’s import-export custom house brokerage business at Kennedy Airport. Erhard has been a trade finance executive for 23 years and is the vice president of operations in the international trade finance department at Star Funding Inc., in Manhattan. Erhard earned an associate degree in business management from Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts. Erhard has two children, one of whom is a district graduate and one who is attending school in the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District. She is the Mepham High School PTA president, a member of the Bellmore-Merrick High School District Council of PTAs and served this year on the high school district budget committee. Erhard led a successful petition drive to place a proposition on the 2013 ballot to change the school board elections from seat-specific to at-large. This is her first run for the school board. She is running as a team with Rosemarie Corless.

KEY ISSUE “I founded a Facebook group for all of the North Bellmore Schools PTAs, so that parents can have a place where they can support each other and share events. From a parent perspective, it makes us feel like we’re one district instead of an elementary and a high school district.

Peter Mayo

BACKGROUND Mayo, 44, has lived in the district for 18 years. Mayo is an electrician for Local Union No. 3/International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He is a member of the wage and policy committee of Local Union No. 3. Mayo grew up in Franklin Square and is a 1992 graduate of Valley Stream North High School. He earned an associate degree in science and labor studies from SUNY Empire State College. His two children attend district schools. Mayo has been a volunteer coach for local youth football, soccer and Little League teams for the past eight years. He is a former den leader for Cub Scout Pack 192 in North Bellmore. He is a member of the Martin Avenue Elementary School PTA. Mayo was elected to the school board in 2013, served one full term, was re-elected in 2016 and resigned from the board in July for work-related reasons.

KEY ISSUE “The district should build upon the foundation it started with its STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program and continue to grow the science-, art- and music-based curriculum. I want to continue with the progress that’s been made in the North Bellmore school district while keeping the budget under the 2 percent tax cap.