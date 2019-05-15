Northport-East Northport

BUDGET

SPENDING $171,077,668, a 2.56 percent increase from the current $166,810,381.

TAX LEVY 2.56 percent increase, from $145,977,791 to $149,717,642. This is within the district’s 3.22 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS No changes under the proposed budget.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes spending a total of $1.8 million from two capital reserve funds to pay for districtwide asphalt, sidewalk, curb and concrete reconstruction and replacement. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Fifth Avenue Elementary, Dickinson Avenue Elementary and the William J. Brosnan schools. http://web.northport.k12.ny.us/

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

CANDIDATES

Larry Licopoli, Thomas Loughran and incumbent Allison Noonan are running unopposed for three seats, elected at-large. Incumbents Lori McCue and Andrew Rapiejko are not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.