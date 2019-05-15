Northport-East Northport
SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE
BUDGET
SPENDING $171,077,668, a 2.56 percent increase from the current $166,810,381.
TAX LEVY 2.56 percent increase, from $145,977,791 to $149,717,642. This is within the district’s 3.22 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.
TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS No changes under the proposed budget.
PROPOSITIONS
Proposition 2 authorizes spending a total of $1.8 million from two capital reserve funds to pay for districtwide asphalt, sidewalk, curb and concrete reconstruction and replacement. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.
WHEN | WHERE
6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Fifth Avenue Elementary, Dickinson Avenue Elementary and the William J. Brosnan schools. http://web.northport.k12.ny.us/
CANDIDATES
Larry Licopoli, Thomas Loughran and incumbent Allison Noonan are running unopposed for three seats, elected at-large. Incumbents Lori McCue and Andrew Rapiejko are not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.
