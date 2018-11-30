Officials in the Northport-East Northport school district have voted against placing armed security guards in school buildings, according to a letter posted on the district's website.

The letter, dated Thursday and signed by Superintendent Robert Banzer, said the board of education voted this week against the measure to place armed guards in buildings and that “this decision was not a rush judgment; it was made after months of careful, thoughtful deliberation, research and discussion with professionals from a variety of fields.”

The district, which has nine schools and about 5,000 students, noted the board held two workshops earlier this year on the issue. At the first meeting, the board interviewed members of law enforcement, a representative from the district’s law firm and representatives from the district’s insurance carrier. The second workshop focused on social-emotional programs and interventions that are being implemented throughout the district.

On Friday, school officials said the board "considered many factors when making this decision and made it following months of careful, thoughtful deliberation, research and discussion with professionals from a variety of fields."

This issue has been hotly discussed on Long Island, especially since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed and 17 others injured, and the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that left 10 people dead and 13 injured.

Earlier this year, some districts, such as Massapequa, Hauppauge and Miller Place, approved plans to add armed security guards to their campuses.

Banzer said in the letter that the district had also taken community input into consideration and that several security measures have been strengthened throughout the schools. Districts across the state and Island have spent millions in security upgrades, including hardening entry points in buildings. The district said Suffolk County Police School Resource officers are assigned to the system as well.

In addition, nearly all public school systems on the Island — including Northport-East Northport — are connected via the RAVE app, the smartphone system that allows teachers and administrators to call 911 and simultaneously alert other authorities about an active-shooter situation or other emergency event.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"While we are not moving forward with hiring armed personnel, please be assured that we continue to refine our security infrastructure and protocols," the letter read.