Oral arguments set in Northport-East Northport’s LIPA tax case

LIPA is trying to reduce taxes on its Northport plant — and three others around the Island — through court challenges.

John Gross leads a community forum at Northport

John Gross leads a community forum at Northport High School on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Sophia Chang sophia.chang@newsday.com @schangnewsday
Oral arguments are to begin next week in the Northport-East Northport school district lawsuit challenging LIPA’s attempt to reduce the tax assessment on its Northport plant, an attorney for the school district said.

At a community forum held Tuesday night at Northport High School, attorney John Gross said Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Emerson would hear oral arguments in the district’s third-party beneficiary breach of contract lawsuit on May 10 in Riverhead.

LIPA is trying to reduce taxes on the Northport plant — and three others around the Island — through court challenges. If LIPA is successful, the Northport plant would see the annual taxes it collects from LIPA cut in half, from $81 million to around $40 million. The school taxes of homeowners in the district are projected to nearly double as a result.

The Northport-East Northport School district is fighting LIPA’s efforts to reduce the plant taxes, citing a 1998 agreement by LIPA and then Gov. George Pataki not to challenge the taxes as the basis for its breach of contract lawsuit.

“If they’re not paying us taxes, then what is the point of having this plant?” asked Northport resident Michael Marcantonio at the meeting.

