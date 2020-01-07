Northport Middle School officials alerted parents that mercury vapor has been detected outside the building — adjacent to a classroom — in the latest development for a facility some parents have said is not environmentally sound.

District officials said students will not be assigned to three classrooms near where the vapor was detected and that further testing is underway "out of an abundance of caution."

Last month, students in two classrooms were moved due to strange odors, and the district ordered further environmental testing.

The school for years has been the subject of complaints of a stench that nauseates students, teachers and staff, as well as allegations of long-term health problems, ranging from migraines, nosebleeds, sinus and lung infections to general fatigue.

Some parents organized a sickout there last month, and a few rallied outside the school. The groups have called for an independent investigation of the school, and want their children removed from the building.

In an email to parents Monday, Superintendent Robert L. Banzer said the environmental firm PWGC, which was hired by the district, found elevated levels of mercury "in the leaching pool area OUTSIDE the building."

The location was adjacent to classroom G-51, according to the district. Last month, school officials said students in G-51 were moved to another classroom because of “moisture-related odors.” The classroom has been closed since Dec. 10.

The superintendent said in Monday's note that classrooms G-51 and G-52 will remain unoccupied.

In addition, the environmental firm also recommended that classroom G-53 be closed to students. The environmental firm conducted tests for mercury vapor in each of these three classrooms Monday night, but results were not yet available.