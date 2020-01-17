TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Evening
SEARCH
24° Good Evening
Long IslandEducation

Northport student wins national essay contest

Luke Cacic, right, a senior at Northport High

Luke Cacic, right, a senior at Northport High School, won the high school category of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation's Student Essay Competition. He is with the foundation's executive director, Marion Smith, left, and Joachim Gauck, former president of the Federal Republic of Germany. Credit: Northport-East Northport School District

By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com
Print

A Northport High School student's essay detailing the ugliness of communism has been named a winner in a national essay contest.

Luke Cacic, a senior, took the top spot in the high school category of a student essay competition coordinated by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit that strives to ensure the millions of people who suffered under communist regimes are not forgotten and educate new generations about the ideology, history and legacy of communism. 

Cacic's winning essay explored the ills of communism, the existence of the Berlin Wall, and former U.S. President Ronald Reagan's first impression of the wall in which he stated: "It's as ugly as the idea behind it." Those remarks were made during his visit to a Berlin Wall crossing point called Checkpoint Charlie in 1982.

For winning, Cacic was awarded a $2,000 grand prize as well as the opportunity to attend the Victims of Communism Triumph of Liberty Conference and Gala Dinner, which was held in fall in Washington, D.C.

The essay competition was open to middle and high schoolers nationwide, with entries limited to between 600 and 800 words. A committee of judges was appointed to select the winning submissions.

The foundation was authorized by a unanimous act of Congress in 1993, and U.S. President George W. Bush was honorary chairman from 2003 to 2009.

Headshot of Newsday employee Michael Ebert on June
By Michael R. Ebert michael.ebert@newsday.com

Michael Ebert is an education researcher and has worked for Newsday in various capacities since 2003. He was part of an 11-person team named 2008 Pulitzer Prize finalists for investigative coverage of the LIRR's platform safety issues.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Island, speaks on Kaminsky endorses Bloomberg for president
The scene at the Manhasset LIRR station on Police probe apparent slashing at Manhasset LIRR station
Harvey Weinstein and his attorney Donna Rotunno arrive Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Weinstein rape trial
Hempstead school board members in June denounced legislation Agreement reached on Wyandanch, Hempstead school monitors
Ikshu Pandey, a senior at East Meadow High East Meadow student honored for volunteerism
First-place winners show off their awards in various LI students win in business competition
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search