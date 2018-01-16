New York State’s baseline cap on growth in local school taxes for 2018-19 will be 2 percent — up substantially from this year’s 1.26 percent, the state comptroller’s office said Tuesday.

That state cap for school districts will be the highest since the baseline for 2013-14, the second year the cap was in effect.

On Long Island, school tax levies account for about two-thirds of overall property taxes.

School districts use the baseline to calculate tax restrictions on individual school districts, which vary depending upon exceptions allowed under the law. Among those exceptions are voter-approved borrowing for school construction and renovation.

Brian Butry, the comptroller’s spokesman, said the latest cap limit would be posted on the office’s website.

The baseline cap upon which current school budgets were based was 1.26 percent. The year before that, the 2016-17 school year, it was held to a near-zero limit of 0.12 percent.

The state’s tax-cap law limits tax-levy increases to 2 percent or the inflation rate, whichever is lower.

The law was designed to rein in local property taxes, which rank among the nation’s highest. In addition to school districts, the law applies to counties, municipalities and other local governments. The comptroller’s office calculates a separate baseline for school districts.