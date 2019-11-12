Oceanside voters reject bond issue for heat, a/c upgrades

Oceanside residents Tuesday rejected a $50 million bond issue that would have provided air conditioning and heat upgrades in classrooms.

The bond issue failed by a margin of 1,482 no votes to 961 yes votes, said Donna Kraus, a spokeswoman for Oceanside School District. District officials projected the tax impact for the average Oceanside homeowner would have been $11.95 a month over the life of the 15-year bond.

The project would have replaced existing classroom unit ventilators in the district’s 10 buildings. It also would have included electrical upgrades, ceiling reconstruction work and other related projects.

The bond would have replaced window air-conditioning units in some classrooms. This current system does not allow for consistent temperatures in school buildings, officials said.

Had the bond been approved, and pending state Education Department approvals, work would have begun in the spring of 2021. It would have taken about five years to complete.

School officials had said the district would be eligible for reimbursement from the state on 45% of the costs.