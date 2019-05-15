TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

Oceanside

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE
BUDGET

SPENDING $157,233,918, a 2.19 percent increase from the current $153,863,333.

TAX LEVY 2.3 percent increase, from $123,134,998 to $125,970,299. This is within the district’s 2.67 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 0.5 percent contractual increase and a 1.25 percent step increase, the latter beginning in August. The proposed budget adds a districtwide security consultant and two elementary school outdoor security monitors, and districtwide elementary school health and wellness counselor. It also adds the equivalent of 1.4 teaching positions for high school special education and one teacher of Mandarin.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 3 authorizes spending up to $800,000 from the capital reserve fund to replace the turf field at Oceanside High School and install protective netting around the interior playing field, and also to replace interior doors at the high school. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at #5 School, #6 School, #8 School and Oceanside High School. www.oceansideschools.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Michael D'Ambrosio and Robert Transom are running unopposed for two positions, elected by seat. Terms are three years.

