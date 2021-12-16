LI cops, school districts monitoring unfounded viral school threat for Friday

Long Island police and school districts are boosting security at schools as a precaution against an unfounded online nationwide social media threat saying violence is planned for Friday.

Police are monitoring a nationwide viral TikTok video that claims every school in the nation will be attacked Friday, Dec. 17.

Nassau and Suffolk county police and the FBI say the threats are not considered credible. But Nassau County police said they still plan to visit each of the 56 school districts and 450 school buildings in Nassau County Friday with enhanced security.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder urged parents and students not to share online school threats in school groups or otherwise and to instead call 911.

"Every one is treated as real. We take it very serious and track it down immediately," Ryder said. "While that’s happening, we’re working with our schools to make sure security is enhanced to find if that threat is credible or not."

Several school districts also sent letters home to parents Thursday afternoon describing the viral threats and plans to increase security.

Huntington Superintendent James Polansky said Nassau and Suffolk police were notifying school districts about the threats being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security.

"Additionally, they indicated that no such threats are specific to schools in our region but that the repeated re-posting of these threats in local group chats can give the perception that they are regionally focused," Polansky said in a letter. "As a precautionary measure, we have inquired with our precinct about a police presence tomorrowand have been informed that they will be monitoring local school district campuses throughout the day."

Similar letters were sent by other districts including South Huntington, Bayport-Blue Point and Lindenhurst.

Suffolk police have deemed threats made in the North Amityville and Brentwood school districts to be not credible and put out a statement about the Dec. 17 threat saying "The posts warn of rumors that the posting parties have heard regarding a nationwide attack on schools. However, none of the parties indicate that they have any independent knowledge of a threat. Some of the posting parties even indicate that they believe this is a hoax but they have elected to share the information anyway.

"Unfortunately, the repeated re-posting of these threats in local group chats can give the perception that this is a local threat. There is no indication that this threat has any connection to Suffolk County."

Nassau police said there has been a 148% increase in school threats this year from September to December compared to the same period last year.

That also amounts to a 25% increase in school threats during the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryder said the increased threats are putting schools and families on alert and draining police resources.

Police arrested a 12-year-old Nassau County girl last week for posting threats with a picture of a gun that went viral on social media. Another threat was traced to Virginia.