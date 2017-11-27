State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has ordered the reinstatement of former Hempstead school board member LaMont Johnson, five months after the panel found he had disclosed employee data to a political ally’s campaign.

In her decision Monday, Elia admonished the district for its handling of the matter and said Johnson did not receive “sufficient due process” to defend himself against the charges, which were reviewed in administrative hearings. Elia also said the board failed to establish how Johnson “allegedly obtained the names and home addresses of the district employees in question.”

Elia’s ruling orders the district to reinstate Johnson to his post and annuls a June 30 board resolution appointing trustee Mary Crosson as his successor.

Johnson said Monday, on his way to be sworn in: “I’m happy they did due diligence. I think they made a just decision, and I’m ready to serve the students of Hempstead.”

“I am back,” Johnson told his supporters who had gathered at Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle School middle school for an afternoon swearing-in ceremony. A full-time trustee for the Village of Hempstead, Johnson said he received news of his reinstatement about noon Monday.

“I was very happy. I was very relieved to hear the news,” Johnson, 46, said in an interview.

In the approximate five months he was out of the board seat, Johnson said he continued to attend school board meetings as a member of the public.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When asked about his feelings toward those who ousted him, Johnson said he holds no grudges.

“Like I said, I have to concentrate on the students. I have no time to have any vendettas or anything of that nature,” said Johnson, who was elected in 2016 to a second consecutive three-year term.

The vote came amid a power struggle from two rival factions in the community. School board president Maribel Touré had led in the majority with trustees Gwendolyn Jackson and Melissa Figueroa, while Johnson and trustee David Gates served in the minority. But candidate Randy Stith defeated Figueroa in the May 16 election, and he was to take office on July 1 and expected to vote with Gates and Johnson.

On June 30, Touré, Figueroa and Jackson voted 3-1 to remove Johnson after the hearings had concluded.

Elia wrote that in the “board’s haste to investigate, charge and remove” Johnson “from office by an arbitrary deadline of June 30, 2017, when the board membership would be shifting,” the board “failed to balance its desire to quickly establish its case, with its need to ensure due process was provided.”

The troubled district has struggled financially and with student achievement. Elia appointed former Herricks superintendent Jack Bierwirth in September to serve as a “Distinguished Educator” in the 8,500-student district, the second time in state history that an official has been tapped to fill that oversight role.

Elia wrote: “I again admonish the district and the board, as I have in previous appeals, to take all steps necessary to ensure that such controversy does not continue and that the district’s leadership and resources are focused on the paramount goal of providing successful outcomes for students.”

The board failed to provide Johnson “with a full and fair opportunity to refute such charges before his removal,” Elia wrote, noting Johnson had been hospitalized for several days for a heart condition.

Elia, however, said that board actions approved subsequently by Crosson would not be invalidated.

Trustee Randy Stith said in an interview: “I am excited, not for myself, but for the students of the community. We can finally lay this issue to rest. We are obviously happy with the decision by the commissioner.”

Natalie Gary, a supporter of Johnson and a Hempstead resident with nieces and nephews attending district schools, said: “I feel very happy about it, ecstatic about it. I think it’s a great decision that came down.”

With Chau Lam