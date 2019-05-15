TODAY'S PAPER
Oyster Bay-East Norwich

By Newsday Staff
BUDGET

SPENDING $58,748,267, a 1.98 percent increase from the current $57,607,530.

TAX LEVY 1.92 percent increase, from $51,709,424 to $52,701,091. This is within the district's 2.07 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes estimates for teacher salaries because of negotiations later this year. The proposed budget supports an additional social worker, allowing both elementary schools to have a full-time social worker and the high school to have two social workers. It also adds a full-time Dean of Students position at James H. Vernon School, which serves grades 3 through 5.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes spending $686,000 from a technology capital reserve fund for a new districtwide telephone system; an upgrade to interactive boards and equipment districtwide; and to continue a cabling upgrade and conduit project. Approval of the proposal will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 3 authorizes spending $972,000 from the capital reserve fund for air conditioning in classrooms districtwide; new sinks, heat registers and panels at Vernon Elementary School; a new drainage system and playground padding at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School; gas for the boiler room; and a drop ceiling in the cafeteria at the high school. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 4 authorizes spending $2.51 million from the capital reserve fund for a new turf field at Vernon Elementary School. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Oyster Bay High School. www.obenschools.org

CANDIDATES

Incumbents Todd Cronin and Laurie Kowalsky are running unopposed for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are four years. 

By Newsday Staff

