BUDGET

SPENDING $5,809,568, a 0.26 percent increase from the current $5,794,781.

TAX LEVY 0.98 percent increase, from $5,194,052 to $5,244,839. This is within the district’s 3.14 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 0.75 percent salary increase and an average step increase of 3.3 percent.

PROPOSITIONS

Proposition 2 authorizes spending no more than $200,000 from an unassigned fund balance in the general fund to renovate two existing student bathrooms at the Oysterponds School. Approval of the proposition does not affect the tax levy.

WHEN | WHERE

2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oysterponds Elementary School. www.oysterponds.org

CANDIDATES

Three candidates are running for three seats, elected at-large. Incumbents Dorothy-Dean Thomas and Thomas Stevenson are running unopposed. Mariam Foster is running unopposed. Incumbent Krista de Kerillis is not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.