Oysterponds school district

VOTING

2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Oysterponds Elementary School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $5,794,781 budget for 2018-19, a 1.58 percent increase from the current $5,704,425. The tax levy would increase 1.08 percent, from $5,138,562 to $5,194,052.

This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.64 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on an average single-family home would rise 1.07 percent, from $2,238 to $2,262.

The district said raises for teachers are subject to current negotiations.

The proposed budget calls for adding a part-time foreign language teacher and a part-time music teacher.

District website:

oysterponds.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Linda Sledjeski Goldsmith and Philip Mastrangelo are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.