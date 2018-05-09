Oysterponds school district
VOTING
2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Oysterponds Elementary School.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $5,794,781 budget for 2018-19, a 1.58 percent increase from the current $5,704,425. The tax levy would increase 1.08 percent, from $5,138,562 to $5,194,052.
This increase is within the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.64 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.
School taxes on an average single-family home would rise 1.07 percent, from $2,238 to $2,262.
The district said raises for teachers are subject to current negotiations.
The proposed budget calls for adding a part-time foreign language teacher and a part-time music teacher.
District website:
oysterponds.org
THE CANDIDATES
Incumbents Linda Sledjeski Goldsmith and Philip Mastrangelo are running unopposed for two at-large seats. Terms are three years.
