Mask confusion: Parents, students wonder what's next with school mandate

A State Supreme Court judge’s ruling that overturned Gov. Kathy Hochul's indoor mask mandate has created massive confusion Tuesday as parents and students navigated a new learning environment that differed by districts in their masking policy and enforcement.

At least 23 districts sent out notice to parents Monday night to say that masking would become optional Tuesday, though a few reversed their position Tuesday morning.

In Manhasset schools, where masking was required, Isabella Bonati, a junior at the Manhasset Secondary School, said she and a handful of other unmasked students were turned away at the door.

School officials said unmasked students could stay at the library and learn through Zoom.

Bonati, 16, said she was denied access when she arrived without a mask but a note from her mother, Tina Bonati.

"I've been here since 7:30 in the freezing cold," Isabella Bonati said late Tuesday morning outside the school building. "I've missed like four or five periods of school. … I feel extremely annoyed. I think that my rights to education should not be denied because of an unconstitutional act."

State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker issued a ruling Monday that the governor’s mandate was unconstitutional. State Attorney General Letitia James has filed the appeal, though legal experts disagreed on whether the appeal meant the ruling would be suspended immediately.

Unlike Bonati, Sydney Putterman, 9, was allowed to stay at Jennie E. Hewitt Elementary School in Rockville Centre with her parents’ note, said her father, David Putterman.

Rockville Centre schools, which told parents Monday night that masking would be optional, said in an email Tuesday morning that masks would be required, given the automatic stay that had been expected to be issued following the appeal.

David Putterman said he received a call from the school principal, and they agreed to place the fourth-grader 6 feet apart from others.

"While I guess we could take issue with her being kind of singled out and segregated, my wife and I decided, you know, we'll take it as a win that she doesn't wear a mask," the father of two said.

The rapid-fire series of events left many parents disheartened and worried.

Esther Moy, a mother of two boys who attend a Levittown elementary school, said she has tried to maintain consistency by telling her children to wear a mask in school, regardless of the rules. Masking was optional in Levittown schools Tuesday.

"I simplify by [telling them] that the adults are fighting and arguing over should we wear a mask or not," she said. "It's just that at the height of the omicron, we do not think that it’s the right time to take off our mask."

Moy said she was disappointed by the most recent development but respects other people’s choices.

"I'm not against people who don't want to wear a mask," she said. "There's going to be a higher risk. But at the same time, we can’t control what other people do. So we just do our best to protect ourselves."

Sarah Cooney sent her two sons, 9 and 12, to school in the Rockville Centre district Tuesday without a mask, though the school district said they would provide masks to students who didn’t have one.

"I don't expect them to go in there and be defiant," Cooney said. "I know actually there's some parents keeping their kids home because they don't think it's fair that the kids are put in this situation."

Cooney said the district’s changing policy had been confusing for her children.

"They're being told one thing by their parents and another thing by the school district. It's not fair on the kids," Cooney said. "They were delighted last night that they weren't going to have to wear masks. And then this morning it was like, well, now we're in limbo."

With Cecilia Dowd