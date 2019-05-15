TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandEducation

Patchogue-Medford

SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE

By Newsday Staff
SPENDING $195,640,699, a 2.72 percent increase from the current $190,467,316.

TAX LEVY 3.16 percent increase, from $112,318,127 to $115,864,343. This is equal to the district’s 3.16 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes a 1.25 percent contractual increase and an average step increase of 2.47 percent. The proposed budget adds two administrators, 14 teachers, two teaching assistants and 1.5 full-time-equivalent positions for part-time staff. The spending plan includes funding for a music program in kindergarten; a new science program for kindergarten through grade two; expansion of a new mathematics program for grades four and five; and additional Advanced Placement courses — pre-AP English 10 and AP Spanish.

Proposition 2 authorizes using $2.5 million from the capital reserve fund for gymnasium floor replacement at Medford Elementary School, window replacement at Oregon Middle School, electrical upgrades at South Ocean Middle School, and upgrades to the fire alarm system and repairs to the terrazzo floor at Patchogue-Medford High School. Approval of the proposition will not affect the tax levy.

7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Eagle, Medford and Tremont elementary schools and at Saxton and South Ocean middle schools. www.pmschools.org

Incumbents Teresa Baldinucci and Thomas Donofrio are running unopposed for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.

