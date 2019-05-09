Patchogue-Medford schools chief is resigning

Patchogue-Medford schools Superintendent Michael J. Hynes, a well-known advocate for whole-child education and an outspoken critic of state standardized tests, is leaving his post to become schools chief in another district, officials said Thursday.

Hynes will become superintendent of the Port Washington district on Nassau County's North Shore, a well-placed source told Newsday.

Local officials did not specify the system to which he is going. Hynes could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hynes joined the 7,500-student district in 2014 after serving as superintendent of the Shelter Island system. His annual salary was more than $252,324 in 2017-18, according to a Newsday database of administrators' salaries.

A notice on the school district's website said Hynes notified the Board of Education of the move Tuesday and will leave the system in July. The move took the board by surprise, President Anthony C. O'Brien said.

“Our Board of Education was not expecting this news, as we suspect, were many of you,” O’Brien said in a message to district residents that was posted on the website and social media on Thursday. “The Board of Education and Patchogue-Medford School District wish Dr. Hynes great success in the future.”

The district has had a “wonderful relationship” with Hynes, O'Brien said.

Hynes has been outspoken critic of state testing, and the Patchogue-Medford district often is one of Long Island’s strongholds in the boycott movement.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He also hosted a TED talk at Adelphi University where he featured his educational philosophy, called PEAS — an acronym that stands for physical growth, emotional growth, academic growth and social growth.

Jeanette Deutermann, lead organizer of the LI Opt Out movement, called Hynes' departure a "sad loss" for the Patchogue-Medford district.

"Dr. Hynes has implemented innovative initiatives and an enduring whole-child culture in Pat-Med, and it is crucial that these initiatives have a chance to flourish and impact other districts across the island as well," she told Newsday on Thursday.

Patchogue-Medford school officials said the commitment to whole-child education will remain.

“Our Board of Education remains committed to the goals and ambitions to which we have aspired," O'Brien's statement said. "Going forward there will be change in the Superintendent’s Office and we will apprise you, our school community, of our plans as they move forward.”





