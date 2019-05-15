TODAY'S PAPER
SPENDING $95,375,818, a 1.62 percent increase from the current $93,851,980.

TAX LEVY 1.5 percent increase, from $65,223,245 to $66,201,594. This is within the district’s 2.23 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval. 

TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Information about staff raises is currently unavailable because the teachers' contract expires June 30 and negotiations are underway, the district said. There are no changes to programs and staff.

Proposition 2 authorizes using $3,807,900 from two capital reserve funds to pay for districtwide capital improvements, including a heating/air conditioning initiative involving all schools, baseball dugouts, upgrades of bathrooms and doors, and upgrades of Smartboards districtwide. Approval of the proposition would not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 3 authorizes using $2,235,000 from the security capital reserve fund to pay for safety initiatives, including wireless door-lock assemblies at all schools, a security gates system for the high school parking lot, and digital signage for safety-related communication at all schools. Approval of the proposition would not affect the tax levy.

Proposition 4 authorizes creation of a capital reserve fund in the maximum allowable amount of $25 million plus investment income, with a probable 15-year term, to be used for districtwide facilities upgrades.

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Plainedge High School. www.plainedgeschools.org

Incumbents Jennifer Maggio and Raymond Paris are running unopposed for two positions, elected by seat. Terms are three years.

