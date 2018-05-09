Plainedge school district
VOTING
6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Plainedge High School.
THE BUDGET
The district proposes a $93,851,980 budget for 2018-19, an increase of 2.56 percent from the current $91,509,907. The tax levy would increase 1.75 percent, from $64,259,355 to $65,383,894.
The amount is within what’s allowed under the district’s tax-cap limit of 1.99 percent, so a simple majority would approve the budget.
School officials did not provide estimates on the average single-family house increases, citing determinations to be made by Nassau County and New York State. Taxes on the average single-family home this year were $9,383.57, officials said.
A proposition asks voters to approve spending up to $3,998,200 from existing capital reserve funds for districtwide upgrades, including to bathrooms, playgrounds, and smartboards. A second proposition would create a $5.87 million capital reserve fund dedicated to security enhancements. The propositions would not affect the tax rate, according to the district.
District website:
www.plainedgeschools.org
THE CANDIDATES
Incumbents Joseph Netto and Sisi Wong Townson, along with Lynnda Nadien, are running unopposed for by-seat contests. Terms are three years. Jennifer Maggio is running for a one-year term.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.