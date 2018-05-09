TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Plainview-Oyster Bay school district

By Jim Merritt Special to Newsday
VOTING

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Jamaica Avenue School, Old Bethpage Elementary School and Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle School.

THE BUDGET

The Plainview-Old Bethpage School District is proposing a $157,166,366 budget for the 2018-19 school year, a 3.27 percent increase from the current $152,196,856. The tax levy would rise by 1.98 percent, from $121,020,994 to $123,417,820.

This increase is less than the district’s tax-cap limit of 2.75 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget. The amount of school taxes paid on an average home in the district would increase 1.99 percent, from $9,728 to $9,922.

The budget includes a 2.8 percent contractual salary increase and an average 2 percent step increase for teachers. One full-time and one part-time security guard would be hired for after-school and weekends. Electives courses would be added at Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School and funding would be increased for kindergarten through grade 4 field trips.

A separate ballot proposition seeks approval to spend $4.6 million from a capital reserve fund for reconstruction of entry vestibules in district buildings, roof recoating at Judy Jacobs Parkway Elementary School and Pasadena Elementary School and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) improvements at Stratford Road Elementary School and Mattlin Middle School.

District website:

pobschools.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Jodi Campagna and Lauren Sackstein are running unopposed. Terms are three years.

