A new state monitor's plan for Hempstead schools recommends dozens of improvements, ranging from expanded college-prep instruction for students to renewal of long-expired contracts for teachers.

The plan, posted on the district’s website Monday, acknowledged that Nassau County’s largest K-12 school system continues to experience an exodus of students to independently run charter schools, as well public perceptions of nepotism and corruption. Also noted, on the brighter side, are a series of recent successes, such as rising graduation rates that officials hope will lead to further progress.

A second plan, released simultaneously, recommends that the district seek additional state financial aid to compensate for losses of tuition money paid charter schools.

Like other districts, Hempstead also continues to struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. All students went on remote instruction Monday, and are scheduled to return to class Dec. 7. Local officials said they remained hopeful the situation gradually will improve.

"Where there is a will, and there is a will, there will be a way," said William H. Johnson, the state-appointed monitor for Hempstead who wrote the twin academic and financial plans in consultation with state and local figures.

Johnson, who recently retired as superintendent of Rockville Centre schools, is widely recognized as one of Long Island’s leading educational innovators.

"He has over 40 years' experience in education; he has a wealth of knowledge," said LaMont Johnson, president of Hempstead's school board and no relation to the monitor. "I think he's doing his best to bring that knowledge and experience to the Hempstead school district."

The district's plans are scheduled for an online public hearing starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Efforts to revitalize the 9,000-student system represent Albany’s biggest intervention in a Long Island district since its takeover of Roosevelt schools between 2002 and 2013.

Among the academic plan's key recommendations:

Raise high-school graduation rates beyond 90%, or roughly the Island’s average. Hempstead’s rate dropped below 40% in 2017, then climbed to a reported 70% in 2020 — a figure awaiting state verification.

Improve students’ preparation for college. Less than 10% of Hempstead’s graduates in 2019 earned advanced Regents diplomas, indicating completion of adequate college-prep coursework.

Negotiate a contract with teachers, whose old agreement with the district expired in 2013. School administrators cite this as one factor leading to higher-than-expected turnover among instructional staff.

Establish regular bus service for students through adoption of state "home rule" legislation. This would provide state reimbursement for transportation costs approved by local voters.

The majority of local students walk to schools — a factor cited as hindering attendance.

One question is whether Hempstead can find the money to cover some recommended steps, such as renewing employee contracts. State financial aid is expected to be tight in 2021, and board president Johnson said in a phone interview Sunday that the district had no intention of raising taxes.

Hempstead is Nassau County’s poorest district in terms of taxable income and property wealth. Moreover, the system budgets a large amount of money — $49 million this year alone — to cover tuition fees for the growing number of students enrolled in charter schools.

The district's troubles are political as well as economic. Splits on Hempstead's five-member board have led to delays in hiring and other difficulties. Several weeks ago, the board's majority voted to hire an attorney to investigate two other members with an eye toward possible disciplinary action or removal, the improvement plans reports.

The plans also takes note of a widespread public impression in Hempstead that some board candidates won election, at least in part, "to get their friends, families and supporters jobs in the district."

On the positive side, Hempstead has made progress in several important areas, the monitor concludes. For example, construction is underway on a new elementary school approved by district voters, with an opening scheduled in September.

In addition, Hempstead's middle school and all seven of its elementary schools have applied to become part of the International Baccalaureate program. The program, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, emphasizes learning through inquiry, starting in the primary grades. Courses in the later grades are taught at a college level.

Two elementary schools and the middle school will be eligible this year to gain fully registered IB status, the monitor reported.

State laws establishing monitors for both the Hempstead and Wyandanch districts were signed in January by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Monitors are appointed by the state education commissioner and serve five-year terms. Johnson's term began July 1.

Monitors oversee the work of school boards and superintendents, and report their findings to state authorities twice a year. Appointment of monitors in Hempstead and Wyandanch followed state findings of serious academic and financial weaknesses in both districts.