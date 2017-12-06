TODAY'S PAPER
Port Jefferson school district residents reject $29.9M bond

Many residents criticized aspects of the plan — such as lights and synthetic turf for an athletic field — amid uncertainty over future LIPA tax payments.

Port Jefferson school Superintendent Paul Casciano discusses the district's $29.9 million bond proposition at an informational meeting Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday / Carl MacGowan

By Carl MacGowan  carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Port Jefferson school district residents Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a $29.9 million bond proposition by a roughly 4-to-1 margin.

The proposition — which would have funded improvements to schools, administrative offices and sports facilities — garnered only 374 votes, while 1,355 residents voted against the plan.

Many residents had criticized aspects of the plan — such as lights and synthetic turf for an athletic field — amid uncertainty over future Long Island Power Authority tax payments to the district.

LIPA and the Village of Port Jefferson are embroiled in a dispute over tax assessments of a power plant in the village. LIPA officials have said the plant has been overtaxed and are seeking to reduce payments to the village and school district.

Some residents argued that the bond proposition should not have been held until the dispute was resolved.

School district officials responded that improvements to facilities were urgent and could not be delayed.

If the bond had been approved, taxes on the average home would have risen about 5.9 percent, district officials have said. A homeowner who pays $4,000 a year in taxes would have seen a $239 tax increase.

In addition to the athletic field improvements, the bond called for adding a three-story addition to the high school, moving administrative offices to a technology education building, demolishing the district’s current administration building and eliminating the use of portable classroom buildings.

The bond also would have paid for renovations to cafeterias, gymnasiums and locker rooms, and such improvements as new windows, paving and masonry, upgraded electrical systems, drainage and erosion controls, new heating and ventilation systems, air conditioning and improved security.

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

