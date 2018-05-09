Port Washington school district

VOTING

6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School.

THE BUDGET

The district proposes a $155,938,460 budget for 2018-19, a 3.12 percent increase from the current $151,222,964. The tax levy would increase 3.15 percent, from $132,859,467 to $137,049,299.

This increase is equal to the district’s tax-cap limit of 3.15 percent, so a simple majority will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on an average single-family house under the current budget are $12,387. The district said it could not determine how much that would increase until Nassau County provides final assessment figures.

Under the proposed budget, teachers would receive a 0.25 percent contractual raise and a 1.9 percent average step increase.

The spending plan would fund the additional full-time-equivalent of 4.2 teachers and a literacy administrator. Classes, programs and sports would be maintained at current levels.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

District website:

portnet.org

THE CANDIDATES

Incumbents Larry Greenstein, Nora Johnson and Elizabeth Weisburd are running unopposed for three at-large seats. Terms are three years.