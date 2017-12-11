State Assemblywoman Michaelle C. Solages, state Sen. CarlMarcellino and a bipartisan group of state legislators Monday vowed to fight for publicly funded pre-kindergarten classes for all four-year-olds in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Speaking at an event sponsored by the Long Island Pre-K Initiative, the lawmakers said a complex state funding formula and competitive grant system has pitted school districts against each other for pre-K dollars. That’s resulted in far fewer slots than needed for the 30,000 eligible children in both counties, they said.

“We on Long Island — the mothers, the fathers — want universal pre-K for all of our students,” said Solages, who represents several South Shore communities including Valley Stream, Elmont and Floral Park.

No cost estimates were available, however. As a region, Long Island is getting the least amount of state funding for pre-K students, said Solages and others.

“When people move to Long Island they see all of these beautiful buildings and beautiful homes and they will expect these programs for their 4-year-olds,” she added as she wrangled her own 2 1/2 year old son Nicholas with her behind the podum.

The pre-K initiative is a grant-funded project administered by Nassau BOCES that seeks to share information about research, policy and best practices for early learning.

Advocates say only 7 percent of Long Island 4-year-olds have access to state-funded, full-day pre-K, compared with 100 percent of such students in New York City.

More than 70,000 4-year-olds in the five boroughs of New York City are offered a seat in full-day pre-K program. Those programs are located within district schools, at day care centers and through faith-based organization.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

By comparision, for the 30,000 eligible children, there are 1,321 full-day and 4,846 half-day pre-K seats in Suffolk; 780 full-day and 2,421 half-day seats in Nassau, according to the Long Island Pre-K Initiative.

Currently, universal pre-K exists in only two of the Island’s school districts — Middle Country and Brentwood — where there is a seat for each eligible child. The rest of the districts that offer pre-K are based on a lottery system.

Nearly all of Long Island’s public pre-K seats are located in “high-needs” districts.

Because some districts have limited space, if universal pre-K was offered on Long Island, it would have to be provided by a combination of school districts and community-based organizations, advocates said.

“We shouldn’t be pitting one school district against another just because one district has a better grant writer than the other,” said Marcellino, a retired New York City high school biology teacher. “It’s important that these kids get the opportunity to get early childhood education — on a quality basis — and I’m not interested in thie so-called competition.”