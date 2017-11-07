Long Island falls far behind in providing quality state-funded prekindergarten education and greater efforts must be made to expand such services to the youngest learners, state Commissioner of Education MaryEllen Elia said Tuesday at a conference in Woodbury.

Speaking before the group of early childhood educators, administrators and advocates at a conference hosted by the Long Island Pre-K Initiative, Elia noted that only 7 percent of Long Island 4-year-olds have access to state-funded, full-day pre-K compared with the 100 percent of such students in New York City.

“We don’t care where the students are, we want all students to have the opportunity for a great experience in their prekindergarten,” Elia said. “Our top priority is that every student has the best start.”

She urged the audience to become advocates and publicize the importance of prekindergarten, saying that early literacy leads to later academic success.

Elia expects the state Board of Regents to make prekindergarten funding a priority this year but also acknowledged that she is expecting a “tight year.”

Last year, the state Department of Education asked for $100 million for prekindergarten but got $5 million.

Lucinda Hurley, executive director of the Nassau BOCES Department of Strategic Initiatives, which has organized the Island-wide pre-K initiative, advocated for a steady, reliable funding stream to expand pre-K but not at the expense of taking away from funding for grades kindergarten through 12.

The Board of Cooperative Educational Services provides local school districts with specialized services such as occupational training, special education and administrative support.