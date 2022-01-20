Seven Long Island public school students were among 40 finalists chosen Thursday in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 competition.

The seniors — five from Nassau County and two from Suffolk — were among the 49 semifinalists selected earlier this month from Long Island schools. The students next will compete for more than $1.8 million in prizes in Washington, D.C., on March 10-16.

The list includes Roberto Lopez, 17, of Brentwood High School, who had been named a semifinalist with his identical twin Ricardo for separate projects. Syosset High School and John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore each had two finalists, and Roslyn High School and Ward Melville High School in Setauket one each.

"This is the most amazing thing that could have happened to us," said Veronica Ade, research facilitator for Syosset High School. "To have two students is an unbelievable feat … And they are two of the most outstanding students I have ever known. It brings all of the hard work — we have been working with them for four years — to a culmination."

In addition to Roberto Lopez, those named were: Ethan Chiu and Rohan Ghotra of Syosset High; Christopher Luisi and Desiree Rigaud of JFK High in the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District; Amber Luo of Ward Melville High School in the Three Village district, and Hailee Youn of Roslyn High.

The students were honored for projects that typically take years to complete. They were chosen based on research skills, academics, innovation and promise as scientists.

Long Island students' projects covered a variety of topics, including studies on the Island’s salt marsh ecosystem, dietary restrictions on athleticism, voting habits and a look at COVID-19-induced economic stress.

JFK High had six semifinalists. Luisi said earlier this month that the "real prize is always completing and submitting your research." A classmate, Rigaud, said then that the best part of working on her project was "being able to do it with all these amazing people."

In Brentwood, Rebecca Grella, the science research teacher and mentor to both Roberto and Ricardo, said the two brothers are among the most hardworking students she has encountered. Roberto and his brother spent countless hours in the salt marsh at Sunken Meadow State Park on the North Shore to complete their projects.

"They feed off of each other," Grella said.

Roberto used drones to evaluate the marsh, focusing on what area needs the most attention and care. Another part of Roberto's project examined what happens when phragmites — an invasive plant species found in the salt marsh — die and shed their leaves, while contributing to the death of native vegetation.

When they were named semifinalists, the brothers said they would be happy even if only one advanced. They said they pushed one another to succeed.

"Someone was there guiding me, pushing me and motivating me to do my work and at times it could be stressful and overwhelming and you wanted to give up, but you can’t," Roberto said.

A post on the Syosset school district website stated that Chiu conducted his research at the Ichan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai under the direction of Dr. Timothy Blenkinsop. He studied uveal melanoma, the most common deadly eye cancer, and examined the effect of an antibiotic on the genes involved in tumor proliferation.

Ghotra worked under the direction of Dr. Peter Koo at the Koo Laboratory, Simons Center for Quantitative Biology, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, on his project: "Uncovering Motif Interactions from Convolutional Attention Networks for Regulatory Genomics." He studied computational modeling, in particular artificial intelligence, which is frequently employed for DNA analysis.

Rohan developed a novel pipeline for extracting interactions between protein binding sites in the DNA. The proposed technique uses global correlations to statistically validate local interactions, thus improving accuracy, according to the school's website.

Youn looked at the potentially conflicting effects of thinking a lot of people will vote in an election and believing that your viewpoint clashes with the majority viewpoint in leading people to vote. She found that people's intention to vote was almost entirely determined by their belief that many other people were voting, according to the district's website.

The students were chosen from 1,804 applications received from 603 high schools across 46 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and eight other countries. They are from 185 American and international high schools in 37 states, China, Switzerland and Singapore.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in Tarrytown, has funded the contest since 2016. While the sponsors have changed since the competition started in 1942, the contest has been run continuously by D.C.-based nonprofit Society for Science.