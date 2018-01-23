Jericho High School seniors Andrew Fang and Chiu Fan Bowen Lo are national finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, awarded $25,000 each and a chance to compete in March for the top $250,000 prize in the country’s oldest high school science and math competition.

The two are among 40 finalists named nationwide Tuesday. The finalists were chosen from 300-plus Regeneron Scholars named earlier this month — 46 of whom were Long Island students in public and private schools.

Fang’s research focused on medicine and health, specifically on treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

The 17-year-old’s project is titled, “Artemisinin as a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment via alleviation of alpha-synuclein mediated neuronal damage and inflammation.” It investigated the ability of artemisinin (ART) to treat Parkinson’s, given its demonstrated ability to diminish inflammation and improve neuron function in other diseases.

Lo’s physics-focused project involved development of a novel simulation model to predict measurements of scattering-type scanning near-field optical microscopy. It is titled “Near-Field Nanoscopy Simulation by Incorporating Harmonic Demodulation and Cone-Shaped Probing Tip.”

Lo, who is 18 and goes by his nickname Leo, was mentored at Stony Brook University.

“Leo and Andrew embody the excellence needed to help our society excel in mathematics and the sciences over the next decade,” Serena McCalla, science research coordinator for the Jericho district, said in an email Tuesday. “Our research program, coupled with Regeneron STS, will continue to stimulate and encourage young adults to identify solutions for issues faced by our society today and in the near future.”

McCalla sent the statement from the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, where she attended the weekend premiere of the independent film “Science Fair,” in which she is featured.

Of this year’s local Regeneron Scholars, Jericho High School had 11 — the most in the district’s recent history, the most of any district on the Island and the second-most in the state.

Last year, the 1,100-student high school had nine scholars. Three went on to be national finalists, with one — Archana Verma — earning fifth place nationally. Verma studied dyes to look for more efficient types that can be used in windows that generate solar energy.

Overall, this year’s local Regeneron Scholars were from 18 public school districts across the Island — 12 in Nassau County and six in Suffolk.

The national competition is scheduled March 8-14 in the nation’s capital, with the top winners announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony at the National Building Museum on March 13. Awards for the top 10 range from $40,000 to the $250,000 grand prize.

This year’s competition drew more than 1,800 entries. It is sponsored by the nonprofit Society for Science & the Public, based in Washington, which founded it in 1942. The contest formerly was sponsored by Intel.