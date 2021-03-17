Wheatley School, Jericho High students hope to place in Regeneron top 10

Two Nassau County high school students will find out Wednesday night if they reached the top 10 in the Regeneron Science Talent Search competition, which includes a first-place award of $250,000.

Jericho High School senior Justin Shen, 17, of Glen Head, and Lucy Zha, 17, of Albertson, a senior at The Wheatley School, competed as finalists in the global competition based on students' research skills, innovative thinking and promise as scientists. They were among the 40 finalists named in January.

The finalists were selected from more than 1,700 applicants who competed virtually this week for awards ranging from $40,000 for 10th place to $250,000 for first. Each finalist already has received $25,000. Students can use the money for higher education, said Regeneron and the Society for Science, the nonprofit group based in Washington, D.C., that runs the competition.

The top 10 awards are scheduled to be announced during a livestreamed virtual awards ceremony starting at 8 p.m.

Zha and Shen both overcame challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, including the sudden and prolonged closure of their schools and labs.

Shen's project focused on how amino acid in green tea can reduce toxicity in water pollutants. His project examined a link between water contaminants and Parkinson's disease. He said he always has been interested in environmental issues.

Zha, whose school is in the East Williston district, was chosen for her research on the impact of plant-based chemicals on cancer cells. She performed a study to test their synergistic effect on cancer cells and on zebrafish larvae. Her study was inspired by a relative who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Both students were mentored by SUNY Old Westbury biology professor Wei Zhu.