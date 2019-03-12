Five Long Island students from five public high schools will learn Tuesday if they win top spots in the 2019 Regeneron Science Talent Search. They are among 40 national finalists competing for more than $1.8 million in awards, including a $250,000 first-place prize.

The winners will be announced at an evening awards ceremony at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. The finalists have spent nearly a week in the nation's capital, undergoing a tough judging process and interacting with leading scientists. Their projects range from cancer research to environmental impacts on Long Island.

"It has been such an amazing experience," Ahmad Perez, 17, a student at Brentwood High School's Sonderling Center, said in a telephone interview. "I've been able to interact with so many driven individuals who I know will end up changing the world with their research."

Perez's project was titled "What is happening to Long Island salt marshes?" and was part of a three-year Suffolk County grant under the direction of Rebecca Grella, Brentwood High School's director of science research.

The high school senior also was mentored by Sherif Abdelaziz, an assistant professor in civil engineering in Stony Brook University's College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

The other four finalists from the Island are Thomas Lam, 17, of Syosset High School; Eish Maheshwari, 16, of Herricks High School; Justin Schiavo, 18, of Roslyn High School; and Madhav Subramanian, 18, of Jericho High School.

In the initial round of selection, 300 students, called Regeneron Scholars, were chosen nationally in January out of a total applicant pool of nearly 2,000, according to the contest's organizers. Fifty-three of those scholars were students in 23 Long Island high schools. The finalists were named on Jan. 23.

Serena McCalla, Jericho's coordinator of science research, said she plans to attend the gala for the awards announcement. She oversaw Subramanian, whose project studied the formation of new blood vessels, called angiogenesis, and how enzymatically regulating that self-repair mechanism might stifle the spread and growth of cancer tumors.

McCalla said she has kept in touch with him over the course of the contest's final days in the nation's capital.

"It’s a new experience, and they are getting used to the challenge of standing on their own two feet and answering and defending about what they do know about various disciplines of science," she said. "It is reinvigorating to me to see all of these brilliant scientists together in one location."

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm in Tarrytown, New York, has sponsored the contest since 2016 and has doubled the annual prize money. Awards for students who place in the top 10 range from $40,000 to the top prize of $250,000. Each finalist is awarded at least $25,000.

The finalists’ projects span a diversity of STEM-related topics and this year include building new models to predict refugee migration in Burundi, identifying novel therapeutic approaches to potentially improve precision care for leukemia, and developing an automated 3D-printed IoT (Internet of Things) sensor to detect arsenic in groundwater, according to the Society for Science & the Public, a nonprofit membership group based in Washington that runs the contest.

This year, New York State led the country in the number of finalists with a total of nine. California was second with eight finalists, while Maryland and Virginia tied for third, with three finalists each.

Top-achieving schools nationwide this year, with three finalists each, were Montgomery Blair High School, which is public and located in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., and The Harker School in California's Silicon Valley, which is private.

"The Regeneron Science Talent Search finalists are our country’s most promising young scientists, and I’m thrilled to congratulate them on this outstanding academic achievement,” George D. Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron and a Science Talent Search winner in 1976, said in a statement.

The winner of the 2018 top prize of $250,000 was Benjamin J. Firester of New York City, for his research on a mathematical model that predicts how weather patterns could spread the late blight fungus, which causes billions of dollars in crop damage annually and led to the Irish potato Famine.

Two Jericho High School seniors won $25,000 each as finalists in the 2018 competition — Andrew Fang for his research toward a treatment for Parkinson's disease and Leo Lo for improving microscopes used in designing nanoscale materials.

The competition, the nation's oldest science and math contest for high school seniors, previously was funded by Intel Corp., the California-based maker of computer chips, and before that by Westinghouse Corp.