Long Island has 41 scholars in Regeneron science competition

A total of 41 local high school seniors from public and private schools were honored Thursday as Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars, with five public high schools from Nassau County fielding multiple scholars in the nearly 80-year-old competition.

The scholars were selected from 1,760 applications received from 611 high schools across 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and 10 countries. Scholars were chosen based on their research skills, academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists, and are from 198 American and international high schools in 37 states, Puerto Rico, Chinese Taipei and Singapore, according to Regeneron.

On Jan. 21, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named finalists. From March 10-17, the finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards provided by Regeneron, a pharmaceuticals company based in Tarrytown.

Elmont Memorial High School science research teacher Michelle Flannory, whose student Christopher Alexander was named a scholar, said she was "really proud of Christopher and all of my student researchers who persevered through such a difficult time." The school is in the Sewanhaka district, and the research program runs two years.

Alexander completed a project using some viruses to fight cancer.

"It is really interesting work," Flannory said. "Obviously not infectious viruses. He started this project back before anybody had any concern about it."

Five school systems had multiple scholars, including five students each from John F. Kennedy High School and Syosset High School, and four each from Jericho High School, Manhasset High School and The Wheatley School in Old Westbury. Topics covered by scholars included studies on Parkinson's disease, the coronavirus, sea anemones and student discipline.

Scholars also were from several Suffolk school districts, including Brentwood, Central Islip and Elwood.

Veronica Ade, research facilitator at Syosset High School, said she was proud of her students, who met the challenge of working during the pandemic. The district is on a hybrid schedule.

"Given the challenges over the last 10 months that we were able to complete and submit a full research project is an unbelievable accomplishment," Ade said.

In last year's virtual competition, Katherine St George, a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, placed in the top 10 of the national competition in July. She won an $80,000 prize and came in sixth for her study on the impact of diet and caffeine on seizures in fruit flies.

Taking the top prize of $250,000 was Lillian Petersen, 17, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, who invented a tool for predicting harvests early in the growing season.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Regeneron scholars typically spent weeks or months in university laboratories, working closely with adult faculty.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has funded the contest since 2016, and has doubled the annual prize money. The first competition was in 1942.

While funding sources have changed over the years, the contest has been run continuously by the Society for Science & the Public, a nonprofit membership group based in Washington, D.C.