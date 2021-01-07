Long Island has 41 scholars in Regeneron science competition
A total of 41 local high school seniors from public and private schools were honored Thursday as Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars, with five public high schools from Nassau County fielding multiple scholars in the nearly 80-year-old competition.
The scholars were selected from 1,760 applications received from 611 high schools across 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and 10 countries. Scholars were chosen based on their research skills, academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists, and are from 198 American and international high schools in 37 states, Puerto Rico, Chinese Taipei and Singapore, according to Regeneron.
On Jan. 21, 40 of the 300 scholars will be named finalists. From March 10-17, the finalists will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards provided by Regeneron, a pharmaceuticals company based in Tarrytown.
Elmont Memorial High School science research teacher Michelle Flannory, whose student Christopher Alexander was named a scholar, said she was "really proud of Christopher and all of my student researchers who persevered through such a difficult time." The school is in the Sewanhaka district, and the research program runs two years.
Alexander completed a project using some viruses to fight cancer.
"It is really interesting work," Flannory said. "Obviously not infectious viruses. He started this project back before anybody had any concern about it."
Five school systems had multiple scholars, including five students each from John F. Kennedy High School and Syosset High School, and four each from Jericho High School, Manhasset High School and The Wheatley School in Old Westbury. Topics covered by scholars included studies on Parkinson's disease, the coronavirus, sea anemones and student discipline.
Scholars also were from several Suffolk school districts, including Brentwood, Central Islip and Elwood.
Veronica Ade, research facilitator at Syosset High School, said she was proud of her students, who met the challenge of working during the pandemic. The district is on a hybrid schedule.
"Given the challenges over the last 10 months that we were able to complete and submit a full research project is an unbelievable accomplishment," Ade said.
In last year's virtual competition, Katherine St George, a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School, placed in the top 10 of the national competition in July. She won an $80,000 prize and came in sixth for her study on the impact of diet and caffeine on seizures in fruit flies.
Taking the top prize of $250,000 was Lillian Petersen, 17, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, who invented a tool for predicting harvests early in the growing season.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Regeneron scholars typically spent weeks or months in university laboratories, working closely with adult faculty.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has funded the contest since 2016, and has doubled the annual prize money. The first competition was in 1942.
While funding sources have changed over the years, the contest has been run continuously by the Society for Science & the Public, a nonprofit membership group based in Washington, D.C.
Regeneron scholars
A total of 41 students from Long Island were named scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search. Here are their names and projects:
- Callie Burns, John F. Kennedy High School. Project Title: Student Discipline in Nassau County High Schools: Comparing Distinct Layers of Law Enforcement and Disparity in Student Punishment
- Danielle Kacaj, John F. Kennedy High School. Project Title: Retinal Ganglion Cell Dysfunction is Associated with Macular Microvascular Abnormalities in Pre-Perimetric Glaucoma
- Julia Levine, John F. Kennedy High School. Project Title: Reduced Fasciclin 2 Expression in Drosophila melanogaster Leads to Impaired Locomotor Function and Abnormal Stress Response Following Dietary Alterations of Carbohydrates in a Celiac Disease Model
- Jordyn Krinsky, John F. Kennedy High School. Project Title: The Combinatorial Effects of Diet and Caffeine Mitigate Parkinson’s disease in a Drosophila melanogaster System
- Tara Fusillo, John F. Kennedy High School. Project Title: Predicting Health Disparities in Regions at Risk of Severe Illness to Inform Healthcare Resource Allocations during Pandemics: Observational Study
- Zen Ho Sang, Central Islip Senior High School. Project Title: Covariant Study of the Coronavirus Spike Protein
- Julia Savino, Smithtown High School West. Project Title: Using the Sea Anemone, Nematostella vectensis, to Probe the Mechanism of Excitotoxicity
- Animesh Ghose, Ward Melville High School. Project Title: Prognosis and Diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease Using Graph Convolutional Neural Networks
- Lucia Martin, North Shore High School. Project Title: The Effect of Political Division on Compliance with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
- Kate Weseley-Jones, North Shore High School. Project Title: Parenthood: Penalty or Premium? The Effect of Parental Status and Gender on Perceptions of Physicians
- Catherine Liu, Jericho Senior High School. Project Title: Individual and Combined Treatments of Berberine and Estrogen Mitigate the Cytotoxic and Inflammatory Effects of DSS and LPS Induced Colitis
- Vyom Shah, Jericho Senior High School. Project Title: Linking Diet and Cancer: Arachidonic Acid Augments Stemness via Canonical Wnt and Hippo Signaling
- Danny Li, Jericho Senior High School. Project Title: Astragalin and Antirrhinin: Novel Plant-Derived Ligands to Attenuate the Multifactorial Pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s
- Justin Shen, Jericho Senior High School. Project Title: L-Theanine: Neuroprotective Against Trichloroethylene-Induced Parkinson’s disease Hallmarks
- Mir Zayid Alam, Manhasset High School. Project Title: Identification of Genetic Biomarkers for Hepatocellular Carcinoma Using an Automated Microarray-Based Pipeline and Pathway Enrichment
- Emily Ma, Manhasset High School. Project Title: Optimizing the Efficiency of Amorphous Silicon Solar Cells
- Julius Yoh, Manhasset High School. Project Title: The Optimization of Desalination and Ion-Removal Rate Through the Engineering of Novel Turbulent Modular Designs in an Electrodialysis System
- Emma Wang, Manhasset High School. Project Title: Investigating Potential Agro-Economic Benefits of Solar Pollinator Habitats
- Rhea Rasquinha, Herricks High School. Project Title: Identifying the Prognostic, Tumor-Suppressive and Immunologic Roles of IRF5 in Breast Cancer
- Anya Chabria, The Wheatley School. Project Title: A New Look at Writing: Using Fractal Geometry to Evaluate Whether SLV Affects the Readability of Written Works
- Victor Li, The Wheatley School. Project Title: Acoustic Analysis of Laser-Induced Graphene: Development of Quantitative Indicators for Direct Determination of Quality and Microstructure Morphology
- Manav Bansal, The Wheatley School. Project Title: Metformin and Mannose Inhibit Human Hepatic Stellate Cell Activation and Proliferation: Implications for Anti-Fibrotic Therapies in Patients with MPI Deficiency and Chronic Liver Disease
- Lucy Zha, The Wheatley School. Project Title: Investigating the Therapeutic Potential of Curcumin and Capsaicin: A Comparative Study on Neuroblastoma and Hypothalamic Cells
- Zoya Unni, Paul D. Schreiber High School. Project Title: Shelter-in-Place, Connect Online: What Trending TikTok Content Reveals about Social Media use During the Early Days of the U.S. COVID-19 Pandemic
- Aryan Ghotra, Syosset High School. Project Title: Mathematical Models of Quaternary Body Equilibria
- Isabella Souza, Syosset High School. Project Title: Seeing Through the Scan: The Impact of fMRI Evidence on Juror Satisfaction and Verdicts
- Maiya Raghu, Syosset High School. Project Title: The Effect of Blue Light and Epigallocatechin Gallate on Oxidative Stress in Caenorhabaitis elegans
- Eric Wang, Syosset High School. Project Title: Investigation of Novel Anti-Cancer Effects of Oxymatrine and Deferoxamine on Neuroblastoma
- Giselle Rasquinha, Syosset High School. Project Title: Novel Strategies Targeting Entry and Membrane Fusion Steps in the Viral Life-Cycle to Enhance Potency and Stability of HIV-1 Inhibitors and Inactivators
- Alex Breslav, George W. Hewlett High School. Project Title: Evaluating the Specificity of Novel Monoclonal Antibodies for Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
- Priva Halpert, Stella K Abraham High School. Project Title: Harnessing the Colorimetric Changes due to the Antenna Effect for Detection of Aliphatic Alcohols in 2-HP-BETA-Cyclodextrin Solutions
- Alicia Hsu, George W. Hewlett High School. Project Title: The Challenging Nature of Maternal Empathy: An Investigation of Maternal Empathy and Its Relationship to Self-Esteem
- Mia Wang, Great Neck South High School. Project Title: Assessing the Impacts of Social Determinants on Adult Obesity Rates in New York
- Zheheng Xiao, Phillips Exeter Academy. Project Title: On Real Forms of Dubrovin-Ugaglia Poisson Brackets
- Rithika Narayan, Elwood John Glenn High School. Project Title: Machine Learning on Crowd-Sourced Data to Highlight Coral Disease
- Christopher Alexander, Elmont Memorial High School. Project Title: Avian Paramyxovirus Serotype 4 (APMV-4) Promotes Greater Rates of Apoptotic Cell Death & Stimulated Immune Responses in Malignant Melanoma and Relapse Cancers in Respect to Newcastle Disease Virus (NDV): The Characterization of a Novel Oncolytic Virus
- Hope Lane, Paul D. Schreiber Senior High School. Project Title: Optimizing the Interconnectivity of the Liver Allocation Network to Minimize Death and Inequality Using LivSim
- Noah Loewy, Paul D Schreiber High School. Project Title: Developing an Empirical Model to Forecast United States Presidential Elections: A Machine Learning Approach
- Ashley Alcantara, Brentwood High School. Project Title: Farming Biodegradable Packaging Using Pleurotus ostreatus Mycelium
- Tyler Ruvolo, Plainedge High School. Project Title: A Regression-Based Investigation Into Presidential Public Approval as a Factor of Political and Economic Policy
- Julia Salatti, Kings Park High School. Project Title: Utilizing MR Imaging to Analyze Tumor Texture and Its Effects on Long Term Survival in Patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme
