Four Nassau County high school seniors in three public school districts were named finalists Wednesday in the national Regeneron Science Talent Search competition, including one student whose choice of instrument influenced her project and another who examined the fragility of local salt marshes.

John F. Kennedy High School in the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District has two finalists: Andrew Brinton and Katherine St. George. The other finalists are Kyra McCreery of North Shore High and Ella Wesson of Manhasset High.

They are among 40 finalists nationwide who each will receive $25,000 and travel to Washington, D.C., from March 5-11, where they will compete for more than $1.8 million in prizes. The top 10 awards will be announced at a black-tie gala awards ceremony at the National Building Museum on March 10. Prizes will range from $40,000 to $250,000, resulting in more than $3 million total from Regeneron for the competition.

Long Island's finalists researched a variety of topics, from the consideration of ribbed mussels as a means to revitalize local coastal salt marshes to reconstructing the sound pressure field — a project engineered by Wesson.

Wesson, who plays the flute, examined the properties of sound waves for her project titled "Engineering One Layer of a Two-Dimensional Acoustic Band Gap Material and Reconstructing the Sound Pressure Field Using Acoustic Holography."

"Sound waves were always interesting to me," Wesson, 17, said earlier this month when the first round of honorees was announced. "After taking physics, I wanted to look at them in a more scientific way and not just an artistic way."

The finalists were among 36 high school seniors from 20 Long Island districts named scholars in the first round of the talent search, the nation's oldest and most prestigious. Each of those scholars received $2,000 for the honor. Last year, there were five finalists from Long Island.

Regeneron scholars typically spend weeks or months in university laboratories, working closely with adult faculty. Research projects this year cover topics from medicine and health to environmental science.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm in Tarrytown, has funded the contest since 2016, and has doubled the annual prize money. The competition previously was funded by Intel Corp., a California-based maker of computer chips, and before that by Westinghouse Corp. The first competition was in 1942.

While funding sources have changed over the years, the contest has been run continuously by the Society for Science & the Public, a nonprofit membership group based in Washington, D.C.

This year's finalists were selected from 1,993 applications from 659 high schools across 49 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and eight countries. Scholars were chosen based on their research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists — and hail from 192 U.S. and international high schools in 39 states and Guam.