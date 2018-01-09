Forty-six Long Island students in public and private schools are among 300 high school seniors nationwide named scholars Tuesday in the prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search, the country’s oldest high school competition in the math and sciences.

The Jericho school district has 11 Regeneron Scholars, the most of any system on the Island. Of other districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties with more than two honorees, Great Neck has seven and Smithtown has four.

This year’s Regeneron Scholars — who effectively are semifinalists in the contest — are from 18 Long Island public school districts. Twelve Nassau systems, including Hewlett-Woodmere and Syosset, are represented, as are six districts in Suffolk, ranging from Half Hollow Hills in Dix Hills to Setauket-based Three Village.

North Shore Hebrew Academy High School in Great Neck and St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington are the private schools on the Island with students who are recognized. And a student from Kings Point who attends The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey is a scholar as well.

“We are delighted to honor this year’s Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars,” Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public and publisher of Science News, said in a statement. “These brilliant students have already made remarkable scientific achievements at a young age, and we are eager to see where their scientific journeys take them next.”

The competition is sponsored by the Society for Science & the Public, which founded the competition in 1942. It formerly was sponsored by Intel, and before that, Westinghouse Corp.

Each scholar receives a $2,000 prize, and individual schools get $2,000 for each of their recognized students.

Judges selected the first-round winners from 1,818 applicants hailing from 555 high schools in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and overseas schools.

The competition will be winnowed down Jan. 23, when 40 finalists are named.

Those students will compete March 8-14 in the nation’s capital for prizes totaling more than $1.8 million. Winners are to be announced March 13 at the National Building Museum.

Last year, the Island had 58 first-round winners. Prize money for winners and finalists in the last round of the competition ranges from $25,000 to a grand prize of $250,000.

