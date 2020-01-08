A total of 36 students from 20 Long Island public school districts were honored Wednesday in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, with at least one school system — Central Islip — fielding a top scholar for the first time in the contest's nearly 80-year history.

Yu Zhu, 17, of Central Islip High School was named a scholar for his project titled: "The effects of simulated microgravity on the biofilm production and susceptibility of Acinetobacter Tat mutants." The school entered the science and math contest for the first time.

Manhasset High School, with four students, had the most scholars among Island districts. A total of 300 high school seniors from 39 states and one U.S. territory were chosen from the first round of the competition. Each student will receive $2,000 for the honor. Each school also will get $2,000 per honoree, which means Manhasset High will receive $8,000.

Student High School Name District Project title Andrew Brinton John F. Kennedy High School Bellmore-Merrick Marsh Restoration: Ribbed Mussels (Geukensia demissa) as a Revival Mechanism to Rebuild the Coastal Salt Marshes of Long Island, New York Kenar Gelman John F. Kennedy High School Bellmore-Merrick Chondrocyte Adenosine A2A receptor signaling leads to cellular homeostasis through activation of Protein Kinase A (PKA) Katherine St. George John F. Kennedy High School Bellmore-Merrick The Ketogenic Diet Ameliorates The Effects of Caffeine in Seizure Susceptible Drosophila melanogaster Yu Zhu Central Islip High School Central Islip The effects of simulated microgravity on the biofilm production and susceptibility of Acinetobacter Tat mutants. Kimberly Liao Commack High School Commack Identification of a Model Agnostic Disease Driver in Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis; Implications for Drug Development S. Shamtej Singh Rana Commack High School Commack Wildfire Prediction and Reduction for the West Coast of the USA Using a Neural Network Approach Abishek Ravindran W. Tresper Clarke High School East Meadow Implementation of Novel Sector Weight and Google Trends Data Objectives using MOEA/D Curtails Systematic Risk for Quintessential Investors Karen Li The Wheatley School East Williston Probing the Interactions between Carbohydrates and Aromatic Amino Acids Nicole Khaimov Glen Cove High School Glen Cove Emotional Intelligence and Moral Competence Across Age Groups: A Study of Secondary School Students and Teachers Kallista Zhuang Great Neck South High School Great Neck A Novel Link Between Xenoestrogen Bisphenol-A's Neurotoxicity and Neuroinflammation via Estrogenic Activity and Alzheimer's Disease Pathogenesis Carrie Hsu Herricks High School Herricks Development of a Frustrated Total Internal Reflection Biosensing System for Noninvasive Terahertz Imaging and Detecting Cell Growth Bhav Patel Herricks High School Herricks Changes in Neural Connectivity Underlying Attention Abilities Before and After Antipsychotic Treatment in First Episode Psychosis Patients Sejal Gupta Hicksville High School Hicksville Development of a Machine Learning Algorithm to Predict the Path of Joints for Gait Rehabilitation Sheryl Lin Island Trees High School Island Trees Artesunate and Quercetin in Combination - Mitigation of Amyloid Plaque-Induced Cytotoxicity in Alzheimer's Feiyang Dai Jericho High School Jericho Predicting Major Depressive Disorder Treatment Response: Examining Pretreatment Biomarkers GABA and Glx Emily Gan Jericho High School Jericho Light manipulation for outdoor microalgae cultivation: Fluorophore co-cultivation and microbiome characterization of model and environmental isolates Jennifer Lin Jericho High School Jericho Lysosomal nutrient metabolism: Amino acids and cholesterol synergistically modulate mTORC1 signaling in atherosclerosis Sara Bahri Lynbrook High School Lynbrook Altered Bilayer Elasticity as a Novel Mechanism for Aminoglycoside Antibiotics' Toxicity Kevin Carratu Manhasset High School Manhasset Supplementation of Antioxidants with Curcumin, Quercetin, and L-glutathione to Reduce Dopaminergic Neurodegeneration, Alpha-synuclein Accumulation, and Decreased Motility Associated with Parkinson's in Caenorhabditis elegans Kevin Gauld Manhasset High School Manhasset Optimizing Neural Image Classifiers Through the Usage of Neural Style Transfer in Image Preprocessing Ella Wesson Manhasset High School Manhasset Engineering One Layer of a Two-Dimensional Acoustic Band Gap Material and Reconstructing the Sound Pressure Field Using Acoustic Holography Elizabeth Wu Manhasset High School Manhasset Developing Algorithmic Machinery to Explore the Cosmological Horizon Problem by Numerically Solving Maxwell's Equations in the Kasner Metric Keaton Danseglio North Shore High School North Shore Transgenerational Effects of Paternal Stress in Drosophila melanogaster Kyra McCreery North Shore High School North Shore Associations between the Slowdown in North Atlantic Tropical-Cyclone Translation Speed and Intensifying Storm Precipitation Kreena Totala Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School Plainview-Old Bethpage The Novel Quantification of White Matter Microstructural Alterations in Thalamocortical Tracts as a Predictive Measure of ADHD Behavior and Subtype in a Pediatric Population Priya Chainani Paul D. Schreiber High School Port Washington The Predictability of U.S. Drug Deaths Through State Level Income Inequality and Neuroticism Jaime Levin Paul D. Schreiber High School Port Washington Categorizing geocoded anti-vaccination tweets in urban areas using Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) and dictionary-based modeling William Borges Roslyn High School Roslyn An Innovative Approach to Recover Nitrogen from Wastewater Using Nanostructured Cellulose Sulfate Andrew Goldberg Roslyn High School Roslyn Compression of Intrinsic Neural Timescale in Schizophrenia Jake Stoller Roslyn High School Roslyn Examining the Effects of Decitabine on the Efficacy of DS-3032b in Dedifferentiated Liposarcoma Caitlin Wilkinson Smithtown High School East Smithtown Rates and Traits: The Potential for Utilizing Above-ground Plant Traits to Predict Denitrification in Long Island Salt Marshes Stephanie Lin Smithtown High School West Smithtown Convolutional Neural Network of Dynamic Contrast Enhanced MRI Detects Axillary Lymph Node Metastasis in Breast Cancer Patients Pre Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Hailey Edelman Syosset High School Syosset Exploring the Role of Cannabidiol in a Caenorhabditis elegans Model Michelle Li Syosset High School Syosset Linarin and Luteolin Elicit Anti-Amyloid-BETA Cytotoxicity and Inflammation Properties as Novel Treatments for Alzheimer's Disease Jordan Klein Ward Melville High School Three Village Prevalence of Tick-Borne Diseases in Fire Island Deer Ticks Mariam Quraishi Ward Melville High School Three Village The Effect of Sibling Status of Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder on Symptom Severity and Social Development

Regeneron scholars typically spend weeks or months in university laboratories, working closely with adult faculty. This year, research projects cover topics from medicine and health to environmental science.

On Jan. 22, 40 of the 300 will become Regeneron finalists. Finalists receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., from March 5-11, where they will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards, including the top prize of $250,000.

“We are thrilled to recognize and honor these students for the many contributions they are making to the STEM community and our broader society," said Hala Mirza, senior vice president of corporate communications and citizenship at Regeneron. "With such a wide array of interests and high-quality work, we are eager to follow their progress in the years to come.”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm in Tarrytown, has funded the contest since 2016, and has doubled the annual prize money. The competition previously was funded by Intel Corp., a California-based maker of computer chips, and before that by Westinghouse Corp. The first competition was in 1942.

While funding sources have changed over the years, the prestigious contest has been run continuously by the Society for Science & the Public, a nonprofit membership group based in Washington.

“We are inspired by the incredible energy and passion of every scholar who is using research to make the world a better place,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public, publisher of Science News and 1985 Science Talent Search alum.

This year's scholars were selected from 1,993 applications received from 659 high schools across 49 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and eight countries. Scholars were chosen based on their research skills, commitment to academics, innovative thinking and promise as scientists — and hail from 192 U.S. and international high schools in 39 states and Guam.

On Long Island, other high schools fielding multiple honorees include John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore-Merrick, Commack, Ward Melville, North Shore, Jericho, Herricks, Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington, Syosset and Roslyn.

Jericho often has had multiple honorees, and this year had three scholars: Emily Gan, Jennifer Lin and Feiyang "Daisy" Dai. Gan's project was titled "Light manipulation for outdoor microalgae cultivation: Fluorophore co-cultivation and microbiome characterization of model and environmental isolates." Her project could help reduce the cost and environmental impact of the mass production of biofuels.

She chose this type of work because of its combination of biology, chemistry and physics. She said she was surprised to learn she was a Regeneron scholar.

"A lot of my peers are beyond qualified as well, " said Gan, 17.

Individual winners were named from high schools in Smithtown, Glen Cove, Great Neck, Hicksville, Island Trees, Lynbrook, Plainview-Old Bethpage, East Meadow and East Williston.

This year, New York continued to dominate the competition with 92 scholars named, followed by California with 33.

Last year, there were 53 scholars named from Long Island. That number narrowed to five students in the finals, who each took home a $25,000 prize.

Last year, Ana Humphrey of Alexandria, Virginia, took the top $250,000 prize for her work using a mathematical model to find the mostly likely locations for planets outside our solar system.