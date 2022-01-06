Forty-nine Long Island public and private school students were named semifinalists Thursday in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 competition, cementing the region's dominance in the prestigious annual contest.

The Nassau and Suffolk county seniors, including an Island-leading six from John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, were among 300 scholars honored nationally and internationally, according to Washington, D.C.-based Society for Science, which runs the country's oldest and most well-known science contest. Scholars were announced at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

The scholars and their schools each will be awarded $2,000. On Jan. 20, 40 of the 300 will be named finalists and granted a trip to Washington, D.C., where they will compete March 10-16 for part of the $1.8 million in prize money.

There were 39 scholars from Nassau and 10 from Suffolk, whose projects covered a variety of topics, from health-related issues to environmental concerns to social and behavioral studies. Last year, Long Island had 41 semifinalists.

Nine Nassau high schools, including JFK in Bellmore, had multiple scholars: four each from Syosset and Roslyn, and three each from Great Neck South, Herricks, Jericho, Manhasset, John F. Kennedy in Plainview-Old Bethpage and Paul D. Schreiber in Port Washington. In Suffolk, two scholars were chosen each from Brentwood and Smithtown East high schools and two also from Ward Melville High in the Three Village district.

Long Island's scholars also included two students from private schools: Ethan Labelson of Friends Academy in Locust Valley and Bella Guerra of Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead.

The three chosen from Jericho found out Thursday in class when their research teacher posted a screen from the competition organizers listing their names.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I really couldn’t believe it at first," said Ethan Wang, 17. "I couldn’t believe my name was up there."

Wang started his research on Alzheimer’s disease in his sophomore year and spent the summer before his senior year in a lab working at the University of Chicago. He said he was working on his paper every day after school and submitted it the day it was due, Nov. 10.

"I am really happy that my work paid off," he said.

One of Wang's Jericho High classmates, Sara Chan, submitted the research project "A Study of Polarization in Media During the Age of Media Consolidation and Social Media Through a Sentiment Analysis of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal."

Her project focused on the social sciences in a two-part study that she worked on during a two-year span. She digitally scraped 40,000 headlines from The New York Times from 2008 to 2020 and analyzed the content. She also scraped thousands of tweets from The Times and Wall Street Journal and analyzed them as well.

"I was looking to see how two different news sources are being affected by this age of polarization," said Chan, 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic also figured into some projects.

Desiree Rigaud, of JFK High in Bellmore, studied "COVID-19 Induced Economic Stress: The Effect on Marital Functioning and Methods of Alleviating Financial Stress," and Isabel Wang, of Great Neck South High, looked at "Coping During Covid-19: How Locus of Control Influences Coping Response in an Uncontrollable Situation."

James Murray, principal of Plainview-Old Bethpage's JFK High, was elated to learn that three of his students — Abigail Lev, Gabi Oliva and Olivia Schmidt — were been chosen, "especially after a crazy week coming back from the holidays.

Students there focused on behavioral and social sciences, including a project by Schmidt titled "Investigating Detrimental Effects of Text-Based Digital Communication on Emotional Literacy of Adolescents."

"For us to have such positive news to share with our school community — it means so much to us," Murray said. "We know how hard these kids have worked under the circumstances."

Regeneron scholars typically spend weeks or months in university laboratories, working closely with faculty. Projects often take more than one year.

Last year, two Long Island high school students, Jericho High's Justin Shen, and Lucy Zha, of The Wheatley School in the East Williston district, made the finals. Each received $25,000.

The scholars were chosen from 1,804 applications received from 603 high schools across 46 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and eight other countries. Scholars were picked based on research skills, academics, innovation and promise as scientists. They come from 185 American and international high schools in 37 states, China, Switzerland and Singapore, as well as three home-schooled participants.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based in Tarrytown, has funded the contest since 2016. While the sponsors have changed since the competition started in 1942, the contest has been run continuously by the nonprofit Society for Science.

"Amid an unprecedented and ongoing global [COVID-19] health crisis, we are incredibly inspired to see such an extraordinary group of young leaders who are using the power of STEM to solve the world’s most intractable challenges," Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science, said in a statement.