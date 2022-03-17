Ward Melville High School senior Amber Luo was home for barely a day from a third-place finish in the Regeneron Science Talent Search competition before she was readying to board a bus for another highly regarded academic competition.

Luo, 18, of Stony Brook, flew home on Wednesday from the Regeneron event in Washington, D.C., where she won $150,000 and was named one of the top young scientists in the country. On Thursday, she was preparing to depart for LeMoyne College near Syracuse to compete for honors in the Science Olympiad State Tournament. She is captain of her school's Olympiad team.

Her finish in D.C. "was like a dream come true," she said.

"I heard Ward Melville and I was like, 'Did I just hear that?' To be able to be in the top three is something everybody dreams of," Luo said on Thursday morning at her school about the Regeneron experience. Her research on computational biology was selected from more than 1,800 projects worldwide.

Luo was honored for her development of a software called RiboBayes, a computational tool used to reveal how ribosomes move along a cell’s mRNA transcript to produce proteins, according to contest officials. Her work, she said, can enable researchers to gain a better view of underlying health conditions in a range of diseases, such as Alzheimer’s.

Luo said she went through three days or judging in D.C., where top scientists asked questions about her project — and about other topics, too. On the first two days, she faced 15 judges, in different rooms, and they grilled the students on all topics.

"They asked me how many M&M's can fit in a swimming pool? They pick out questions to find out how you think about science," said Luo, who used math and chemistry to come up with an answer about the swimming pool.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On the third day, she was asked about her specific project.

"It is so much fun, honestly, to talk about your research with some of the brightest researchers in the nation," Luo said. "This is not scary. This is fun. It felt like a conversation about science."

Regeneron selections were based on research skills, academics, innovation and promise as scientists. Long Island had seven students to make the finals, covering a variety of topics, including studies on the Island’s salt marsh ecosystem, eye cancer, voting habits and COVID-19-induced stress.

The top 10 Regeneron finishers were announced at a gala late Tuesday night. The students were chosen from among 1,804 applications received from 603 high schools across 46 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and eight countries. Finalists were selected from 300 semifinalists chosen earlier this year. Each finalist automatically received $25,000.

Luo, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, said she has been accepted at both Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but has not decided which school to attend. She plans to use the prize for college expenses.

Luo would like to become a research professor and continue pursuing her interests in math and science. Both her parents are professors.

While some students take years for their projects, Luo took only a few months. Her idea was sparked when she attended a virtual research program through MIT, and worked virtually on her project with a professor from the University of Texas at Austin.

Marnie Kula, Ward Melville High's science chair and coordinator of the research program called InStar, said Luo’s accomplishment is like winning a bronze medal in the Olympics.

The InStar program, an elective at the high school that students apply for, runs for three years. Luo is in her third year, including two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When she was a sophomore, that was when we called out, in March 2020," Kula said. "It has been a unique road for this senior class. But they stuck to it, and she is really a leader in this.

"She has a tenacity that is unprecedented. She gave me her manuscript in early fall, I read it … and I handed it back, and said, ‘Amber this is the most perfect manuscript I have ever read in my career.' "

Luo also likes helping others. She founded an educational STEM nonprofit called Illumina Learning, which provides free online courses in biology, research and computing from accomplished high school scientists to aspiring young students.