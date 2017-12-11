Thousands of special-education students who struggle to pass academic exams required for high school diplomas would be offered occupational assessments instead, under a controversial plan scheduled for review and possible approval on Monday by the state Board of Regents.

Such students, in order to graduate in the future, would no longer need to earn minimum scores on Regents exams in English and math. Until now, those requirements have applied universally to students for more than 20 years.

The plan, prepared by Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, calls for approval on an “emergency” basis, so it would apply to students due to graduate in January.

A Facebook network of parents on Long Island has campaigned for the policy switch in recent months, on grounds that state rules now make it virtually impossible for many students with disabilities to earn diplomas. Without such credentials, parents say, their teenage sons and daughters often find themselves unable to obtain entry-level jobs.

“I’m optimistic that we’re going to do something that will help parents and students, and open up new options for kids to earn a diploma,” said Roger Tilles of Great Neck, who represents the Island on the Regents board and supports the new plan.

Tilles added that he appreciated the efforts of Elia in coming up with the plan, and of parents who alerted state officials to the need for such change.

Current state law provides two types of high school diplomas: Regents diplomas for all students who score at least 65 on four state exams; and local diplomas for students who score at least 65 on two exams, while also meeting certain other testing requirements.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Special-education students have the additional option of obtaining local diplomas by scoring at least 55 on Regents exams in English and math, or negotiating a maze of scoring appeals and waivers.

Students also can obtain another type of graduation certificate, the Career Development and Occupational Studies Commencement Credential, or CDOS. This can be earned either by completing 216 hours of occupational coursework or passing one of four national work-readiness assessments.

Many parents and students complain that employers don’t recognize the CDOS certificate as valid evidence of high-school completion.

The new plan seeks to remedy the problem by giving special-education students a further alternative. Such students could earn local diplomas, so long as they met the CDOS requirements and the superintendent of their district determined that they were proficient in English, math and other academic subjects.

The plan provides an extra cushion for special-education students eligible to graduate in the 2017-18 or 2018-19 school years who may not have had time to satisfy CDOS rules. Those students also could obtain local diplomas, if their principals determined that they had the skills necessary for entry-level employment.

The rules change, if approved, could affect substantial numbers of students.

In 2016, the latest year for which data are available, more than 15,000 students with disabilities statewide, including 1,400 in Nassau and Suffolk counties, failed to earn diplomas and graduate after four years of high school. Most of these students either dropped out or remained in school beyond the usual time allotted.

Some education analysts have voiced reservations about the proposed rules change, on grounds that it might encourage schools to revive the use of separate academic “tracks” for students seeking Regents and local diplomas. Eliminating such tracks was a prime motivation for an announcement by state officials in 1995 that they intended to hold all students to the same academic “gold standard” of passing Regents exams.

Some parents who have been traveling to Albany on a regular basis to lobby for change in graduation requirements said they would withhold judgment on the proposal currently before the Regents until they reviewed the fine print.

“I mean, my hopes are up,” said Jessica Corbett, whose 15-year-old daughter attends school in the Plainview-Old Bethpage district. “But what might be good for a lot of kids might not be good for my daughter. We hear things are moving in the right direction, so we’ll see on Monday.”