The state’s policymaking Board of Regents voted unanimously Monday to allow special-education students who struggle with academic exams to earn high-school diplomas through an alternative route, one that relies instead on occupational assessments.

Such students, in order to get a diploma, would no longer need to earn minimum scores on state Regents exams in English and math. Until now, those requirements have applied to some degree to all students, under a state policy initiated more than 20 years ago.

The plan, crafted by Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, was adopted on an “emergency” basis, so it will apply to teens due to graduate as early as January.

Monday’s vote by a Regents committee of 16 virtually assures later formal passage by the entire 17-member board.

Dozens of Long Island parents attending the Regents meeting in Albany on Monday applauded the decision, with many dabbing their eyes. A parents’ Facebook network known as Multiple Pathways to a Diploma for All has lobbied for the measure for months, on grounds that their children’s futures depend on it.

“It’s going to be a very merry Christmas at my house” said Jessica Corbett of Plainview, whose 15-year-old daughter could potentially obtain a diploma through the alternative route.

Current state law provides two types of high-school diplomas: Regents diplomas for all students who score at least 65 on four state exams, and local diplomas for students who score at least 65 on two exams, while also meeting certain other testing requirements.

Special-education students have the additional option of obtaining local diplomas by scoring at least 55 on Regents exams in English and math, or negotiating a maze of scoring appeals and waivers.

Students also can obtain another type of graduation certificate, the Career Development and Occupational Studies Commencement Credential, or CDOS, earned either by completing 216 hours of occupational coursework, or passing one of four national work-readiness assessments.

But many parents and students in that group complain that employers don’t recognize the CDOS certificate as valid evidence of high-school completion, because the credential does not include the word “diploma.”

Under the new plan, such students could earn local diplomas, so long as they met the CDOS requirements and the superintendent of their district determined that they were proficient in English, math and other academic subjects.

The plan also provides an extra cushion for those special-education students due to graduate in the 2017-18 or 2018-19 school years who may not have had time to satisfy all CDOS rules. Those students also could obtain local diplomas, if their principals determined that they had the skills necessary for entry-level employment.

The rules change could affect substantial numbers of students.

In 2016, the latest year for which data is available, more than 15,000 students with disabilities statewide, including 1,400 in Nassau and Suffolk counties, failed to earn diplomas and graduate after four years of high school. Most of these students either dropped out or remained in school beyond the usual time alloted.

Some educational analysts have voiced reservations on grounds the rule change might encourage schools to revive the use of separate academic “tracks” for students seeking Regents and local diplomas. Eliminating such tracks was a prime motivation for an announcement by state officials in 1995 that they intended to hold all students to the same academic “gold standard” of passing Regents exams.

Other skeptics objected to the speed with which Regents passed the emergency measure with virtually no advance notice of the details.

“The Regents shouldn’t make significant policy changes with an 11th hour and 59th minute addition to the agenda,” said Stephen Sigmund, executive director of High Achievement New York, a non-profit advocacy group supported by many business leaders. “The last rule change to allow students with disabilities more flexibility towards a local diploma was completed only a year ago. That change should be given more time.”