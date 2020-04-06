New York State's Regents exams, mainstays to high school graduation standards for more than 150 years, will be canceled temporarily in June due to the coronavirus crisis, a top education official declared Monday.

Betty Rosa, chancellor of the state's Board of Regents, said during a teleconference of the policymaking group that a formal announcement of the testing suspension would be made Tuesday. Details also will be released at that time on how high schools and students across the state can adjust to the abrupt change in rules for earning diplomas, Rosa added.

"A good deal of work has gone into this," Rosa said of preparatory staff work within the state Education Department aimed at working out alternative approaches for students. She offered no other details.

The chancellor's declaration Monday was widely expected.

On March 20, the education department announced, amid shutdowns of schools on Long Island and elsewhere, that it was canceling tests in English Language Arts and math for more than a million students in grades 3-8. Agency officials said at the time they were reviewing the status of Regents exams as well.

For decades, students wishing to graduate from high school have been required to pass four or five Regents exams in English, algebra, science, global history and U.S. history. Typically, students complete such testing by 10th or 11th grade, though many wind up retaking exams through the end of their senior year.

In Nassau and Suffolk counties, many school administrators had pressed the state in recent weeks to reach a final decision on spring exam schedules, noting test prep instruction was especially difficult to deliver online with all schools shuttered.

"The content clock is ticking," said Michael Cohen, a former superintendent of the Brentwood school district, the Island's largest district.