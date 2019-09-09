Hundreds of parents and others opposed to a state law tightening enforcement of vaccination rules jammed the state Education Department’s headquarters in Albany on Monday, temporarily blocking a Board of Regents meeting that was supposed to start at 9 a.m.

The meeting opened at 9:40 instead.

Thousands of parents statewide — many of them from Long Island — have been advised by local school districts that they must arrange for their children to be vaccinated within the first month of classes, or face their kids being barred from class. Families affected previously had obtained exemptions from inoculations on religious grounds.

In mid-June, state lawmakers voted to abolish the exemption, following the worst measles outbreak in the nation in 27 years. Many of the cases occurred in New York State, concentrated in Brooklyn and in Rockland County.

One of the demonstrators, Marica Sidik, of Riverhead, was accompanied by her 11-year-old son Mason. An older daughter, Ava, 14, was in class Monday, but the mother worries that she may be forced out of school shortly.

“She's taking all advanced classes. If she’s not able to continue her classes, that’s not something I can provide through home schooling,” Marica Sidik said.

Around her, other protesters — the largest crowd to appear at a Regents meeting in recent memory — chanted “No school, not cool!” and “Let us go to school!”

Because of limited space, a few leaders of the anti-vaccination movement were allowed to attend the Regents meeting, while most demonstrators were asked to watch the meeting via closed-circuit TV in a nearby auditorium. Many, however, pushed their way through turnstiles and stood outside the meeting, where their shouts and pounding on a wall could be clearly heard.