Regents nix proposed rule aimed at test opt-outs

ALBANY — A proposed state financial requirement aimed at public schools where large numbers of students boycott state tests was rescinded Monday by education policymakers following widespread protests by parents, teachers and other opponents.

A 15-member committee of the state Board of Regents voted unanimously to back off from the requirement. It would have allowed the state education commissioner to order selected elementary and middle schools to set aside part of their federal funds to pay for advertising campaigns or other initiatives designed to increase test participation.

Approval by all 17 board members on Tuesday is considered a formality. Another final vote eventually must be taken to make the decision permanent. State officials have said that could come within three to five months, following a period of public comment.

Under the plan, money would have been drawn from federal Title I funds, which typically are used to provide extra academic help to students struggling with their English and math lessons.

The concept was sharply denounced on Long Island, the epicenter of the boycott movement that began in the 2012-13 school year. In the spring, for example, more than 90,000 students in grades three through eight opted out of the state English Language Arts exam — nearly 50 percent of those eligible to take the test.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who initially pushed for the financial set-aside rule, told Regents at the monthly meeting in Albany that she had concluded the approach caused too much stress statewide and should be eliminated.

"I do not ever want to be the one who takes money away from children," Elia said.

The Regents committee did give approval to another major change in the state's efforts to discourage test boycotts, by reducing the number of districts that will be required to draw up formal plans to boost student participation.

However, the state still has in place regulations that could lower the academic rankings of schools with high rates of test refusals.

Check back for updates on this developing story.