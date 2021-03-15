Standardized testing returns for grades 3 through 8, officials say, barring federal waivers

State education officials said Monday that they will resume standardized testing in abbreviated form for grades three-to-eight this spring, assuming they fail in efforts to obtain federal test waivers.

Federally-required testing in English and math, canceled last year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be shortened in length from three days' administration in each subject to a single day, state officials said. Moreover, thousands of students who opted for remote instruction at home due to the pandemic will be excused from coming to school for state testing altogether.

"Keep in mind that all those measures have been taken to reduce stress on students," said state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, referring to scheduling changes approved for both grades three-to-eight tests and high school exams. She added that her agency would continue pushing federal authorities for permission to cancel all such testing this year — permission so far denied.

Rosa, who took office as interim commissioner in August, also observed that, as in the past, parents were empowered to make the final decision as to whether or not students would actually take the tests being administered. This drew praise from Jeanette Deutermann of North Bellmore, founder of an Islandwide parent network opposed to what it regards as overuse of standardized tests.

"It was amazing to hear the new commissioner reiterate this," Deutermann said in a prepared statement.

Roger Tilles of Manhasset, who represents Long Island on the state's Board of Regents, said that the single-day sessions of testing in English and math "will be short, likely one hour or one period long." In past years, testing was untimed, meaning that some students put in full days trying to complete assessments.

"Students are overwhelmingly stressed in this COVID year, anything we can do to reduce the stress we should avail ourselves of," Tilles said.

Earlier this month, state education officials said that four high school level Regents exams in algebra, English, earth science and environmental science would be administered in June, assuming federal authorities did not approve their cancellation. Students generally are required to pass such exams in order to graduate, though the state is granting them special exemptions this year.

Grades three-to-eight tests are the most controversial feature of the state's assessment system, and have been subject to massive student boycotts in past years. Last month, Rosa sought federal waivers from those and other exams, declaring that they "cannot be safely, equitably and fairly administered to all students."

Ten days later, however, the U.S. Department of Education advised Rosa and other state commissioners that it was not granting blanket waivers. The agency added, in a statement reflecting the position of President Joe Biden, that "it remains vitally important that parents, educators and the public have access to data on student learning and success."

The New York State United Teachers union, representing faculty on the Island and across the state, issued a statement Monday criticizing the Biden administration's stance.

"In a year that has been anything but standard, forcing states to administer standardized exams is just plain poor federal policy," said the union's president, Andy Pallotta.

The federal push to resume testing also has its supporters around the state. A group called the New York Equity Coalition, which includes business and civil rights groups in areas including Buffalo, Albany and Westchester County, has called on the state education department to administer tests "as a way to measure students' educational progress and the impact of the pandemic."

One participant group is the Education Trust-New York, a Manhattan based organization that focuses on raising achievement among impoverished students. Dia Bryant, the organization's interim executive director and a former New York City teacher and administrator, contends that state testing provides essential information.

"I couldn't imagine being a teacher or principal without information about what my students knew and were able to do," Bryant said earlier this month during a panel discussion sponsored by Newsday.

New York education officials continue to press their case for federal waivers. On Tuesday, they messaged district school administrators, asking for information on tests and other types of assessments used at the local level, and adding that this information would be passed along to federal authorities.

On Long Island, some school leaders describe the effort as potentially significant in broadening the way people think of student assessment. The hope, these leaders say, is that states will find a way to incorporate results from privately-sponsored tests already purchased and used by districts — tests with names such as MAP Growth, Renaissance STAR and I-Ready — as part of their overall measurements of student performance.

"We can use these tests to identify skills gaps, to track growth," said Lorna Lewis, the Malverne schools chief and past president of the New York State Council of School Superintendents. "Also, we can use this to identify students for remediation."