Remsenburg-Speonk
SCHOOL VOTERS GUIDE
BUDGET
SPENDING $14,353,276, a 2.26 percent increase from the current $14,035,604.
TAX LEVY 2.88 percent increase, from $12,266,824 to $12,620,270. This is equal to the district's 2.88 percent tax-cap limit, so a simple majority vote is required for approval.
TEACHER PAY / PROGRAMS Includes an average 2.99 percent increase for teachers stemming from a 1 percent contractual increase and a step raise. Staffing levels remain the same.
PROPOSITIONS
Proposition 2 authorizes the school board to contract with the Westhampton Beach and Eastport-South Manor school districts for the education of students in grades seven through 12 for the 2019-20 school year. The tax levy includes the cost of this proposition.
WHEN | WHERE
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary School. rsufsd.weebly.com
CANDIDATES
Incumbents John P. Barry and Kevin Toolan are running unopposed for two seats, elected at-large. Terms are three years.
