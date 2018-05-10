Remsenburg-Speonk school district

VOTING

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the elementary school.

THE BUDGET

The district proposed a budget of $14,035,604 for 2018-19, a 3.76 percent increase from the current $13,526,371. The tax levy would increase 3.65 percent from $11,835,070 to $12,266,824.

This increase is slightly below the district’s tax cap limit of 3.66 percent, so a simple majority vote will be required to approve the budget.

School taxes on the average single-family home would increase by 0.54 percent from $5,570 to $5,600 on a home valued at $1,000,000.

The proposed budget includes average teacher salary increases of 1 percent. The plan calls for reducing a full-time physical education position to part time.

District website:

rsufsd.weebly.com

CANDIDATES

Incumbent Jennifer Ashley and candidates Salvatore Barbieri and Mary Greiner are running for two at-large seats. Incumbent Heather Carriero is not seeking re-election. Terms are three years.

Jennifer Ashley

BACKGROUND: Ashley, 52, and an interior design project manager, has lived in the district for seven years and served on the board since 2015. An interior design project manager, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. She has a child who is a fourth-grade student at the district’s elementary school.

ISSUES: Ashley said she hopes to continue the work of the current administration and maintain the quality of education the district provides while ensuring fiscal responsibility.

She noted the district was able to convert its library into a Science Technology Research Engineering Arts and Mathematics — or STREAM lab — through a state grant last year.

Salvatore Barbieri

BACKGROUND: Barbieri, 75, has lived in the district for 10 years and is a construction and financial consultant. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management and human relations in industry from New York Institute of Technology and has three step-grandchildren in the district’s elementary school.

He previously served as president of the board for the Art Students League of New York, an art school.

ISSUES: Of utmost importance are modernizing school facilities, maintaining quality educational standards, teacher’s compensation and school safety, while being mindful of their impact on taxes, Barbieri said.

Mary Grenier

BACKGROUND: Greiner, 52, is an associate professor of education at Queens College and has lived in the district for four years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of California Berkeley and a Ph.D. in social foundation of education from the University of Virginia.

Her daughter is a fourth-grader in the district’s elementary school and a daughter and son are seventh-graders at Westhampton Beach Middle School.

ISSUES: Grenier said the district must continuing providing the best education possible while balancing its ideals with fiscal responsibility and state mandates. She stressed that her background in education will allow her to bring knowledge of educational practices and theories from other districts, states and nations.

“I know the impact of strong vibrant schools on a community — not only on the property values, but on the safety, livability and joy of living in a community with others,” she said.